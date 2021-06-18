For the past year and a half, COVID-19 coverage has dominated the 24-hour a day news cycle while stories about a killer known as fentanyl have been mostly relegated to the jump pages or minimized to a brief mention during the rest of the day’s news segments.
Obits for the thousands of victims of the synthetic opioid, which is said to be 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine, could be found sitting alongside obits and death notices for people who died via COVID related complications or other, more natural causes.
But while the CDC and the politicians in Washington D.C. and St. Paul spent most of 2020 locking down America in a failed attempt to contain a virus, there was little talk or action regarding fentanyl and the increase in drug overdose deaths across the country, a vast majority of them involving synthetic opioids.
While government agencies and their medical overlords offered lessons on how to wash hands, complete with cute little illustrations of mask wearing men and women doing so plastered on the walls of public and private businesses, hardly a word was spoken about the dangers of fentanyl, and how unscrupulous cowards have decided lacing drugs like marijuana with the opioid is a good idea.
And while one killer’s reach is slowly fading (COVID), the other continues to stalk its victims at an alarming rate and take the lives of family, friends, and neighbors – many of whom died never knowing their killer was in the room – at an alarming rate.
An Internet search of the word fentanyl turns up a seemingly endless list of headlines connected by a horribly common theme – a rise in fatal overdoses linked to the synthetic opioid since the start of 2020 and more specifically since the start of the COVID pandemic and all that came with it.
From a story about two people arrested in Idaho with a bag full of pills and a child in their car to a Seattle man charged with controlled substances homicide following a woman’s fentanyl overdose, to a Minneapolis man charged with possession of large quantities, the stories are out there, and they are endless.
And frightening.
For example, the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) said it seized 16 pounds of fentanyl in a recent bust – an amount, SFPD Chief Bill Scott said, could cause “enough lethal overdoses to wipe out San Francisco's population four times over.”
The CDC reports that in 2019, 70,630 drug overdose deaths occurred in the United States and opioids were involved in 49,860 of those deaths (70.6% of all drug overdoses). Of that total, 72.9% of opioid-involved overdose deaths involve synthetic opioids.
Recent data from the CDC’s National Vital Statistics System (NVSS), which provides monthly provisional data on predicted total drug overdose deaths during the preceding 12 months, shows that during the period of Sept. 2019 through Aug. 2020, there were 88,295 predicted deaths, a record high that is almost 19,000 more deaths (27%) than the prior 12-month period.
Using that information in combination with final data from 2019, the CDC estimated monthly overdose deaths from January to Aug. 2020. Estimates show that total overdose deaths spiked to record levels in March 2020 after the pandemic hit. Monthly deaths grew by about 50 percent between February and May to more than 9,000; they were likely still around 8,000 in August of last year.
Prior to 2020, U.S. monthly overdose deaths had never risen above 6,300.
Officials say opioid-related deaths drove those increases, specifically synthetic opioids such as fentanyl. Opioids accounted for around 75 percent of all overdose deaths during the early months of the pandemic; around 80 percent of those included synthetic opioids.
CDC officials believe that the final total of drug overdose deaths in 2020 could be 90,000, compared to 70,630 in 2019.
That would not only be the highest annual number on record, but the largest single-year percentage increase in the past 20 years.
The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) put out a preliminary report recently showing drug overdose deaths increased 27% from 2019 to 2020 (792 to 1,008 deaths).
Compared to 2019, drug overdose deaths increased in March, peaked in May, with a second peak in August 2020. March 2020, when the impacts of the pandemic began, including Minnesota’s first stay at home order, saw the largest monthly increase (64%, 53 to 87 deaths) compared to 2019. The trend of each individual monthly drug overdose death total being higher than the previous year continued throughout 2020.
Preliminary data also shows a 59% increase from 2019 to 2020 for all opioid-involved deaths among Minnesota residents (412 to 654 deaths) while deaths involving synthetic opioids, including fentanyl and fentanyl analogues, increased 81% (298 to 539 deaths), and were involved in 82% of all opioid-involved deaths.
Deaths involving commonly prescribed opioids (i.e., other opioids and methadone) increased 53% (135 to 207 deaths). Deaths involving heroin increased 15% (102 to 117 deaths) (Figure 4).
Closer to home, in what St. Paul types like to call “Greater Minnesota,” drug overdose deaths increased 21% from 2019 to 2020 (276 to 335 deaths) and the increase from Quarter 1 to Quarter 2 in 2020 (43%, 68 to 97 deaths) was substantially larger than in 2019 (10%, 59 to 65 deaths) and larger than the increase in the Metro over the same period.
And it’s the same story in state after state, city after city.
Like Santa Clara County, in California, where more than 20% more people died last year than in 2018 or 2019, according to the California Department of Public Health.
Officials say the pandemic played a role in that number, but that most of the deaths were not due to COVID-19. Instead, of the 2,109 excess deaths in the county, more than half – 1,177 people – died from other causes including drug overdoses.
One of those deaths was an 18-year-old who had been accepted to a California state university to study soil science but last fall, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the teenager chose to defer for a semester, with hope that in-person instruction would resume.
He never found out.
Right before Thanksgiving he went out of state to state with a friend and go snowboarding. Instead, he swallowed a pill he thought was Percocet – a commonly prescribed painkiller that contains acetaminophen and the opioid medication oxycodone – and died.
A toxicology report later showed the pill contained fentanyl.
I haven’t seen many White House press conferences on that one or the thousands of other deaths just like it.
