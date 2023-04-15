Reading the Twitter account of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz last week, you would have thought the man had traveled to Mars and back based on the posts that followed visits to Ely Thursday and Moorhead Friday.
My favorite was this one from April 7 that read: “Started yesterday on the Iron Range and ended with John Mellencamp at the State Theater. #oneminnesota.”
Congratulations, you did what thousands of Iron Rangers have done time and time again over the course of multiple generations—traveled three and a half hours from rock and cow country to Minneapolis for a concert.
Although, I’m not sure how many people are leaving the safety of friendly and mostly safe small towns like Ely these days to visit downtown Minneapolis for anything considering the constant reports of violence there.
Hopefully the governor wasn’t driving a Chevrolet Express. I didn’t see any catalytic converter Tweets so I’m thinking all ended well.
You have to hand it to Walz and his people—they know how to use social media. There’s a new post on the Walz feed nearly hourly every day of the week.
The governor loves to pounce on any opportunity to pat himself or his administration on the back or latch onto to some national conversation piece and point out how in Minnesota “we” can and will do better—if his agenda is passed.
Lately, much of Walz’s focus has been on education spending and daycare tax credits.
He brought that message to northern Minnesota last week as part of a statewide promotional tour.
And he let everyone know about it.
Multiple times. Seven Tweets referencing the road trip and how it relates to his agenda in 24 hours.
Like a modern-day explorer discovering new lands in distant corners of the realm, Gov. Walz seized every opportunity to plant his flag via Tweets and photos of himself in places you don’t normally see him—like Moorhead where he discovered a tasty treat at a unique establishment.
“It’s still a little chilly out—but you can’t come to Moorhead without a stop at this Minnesota icon. Thanks for having me, Moorhead Dairy Queen!” he Tweeted.
I don’t know about you dear readers, but I’m kind of partial to the Dairy Queens in Ely, Mountain Iron and Hibbing.
#oneminnesota?
Check.
In another Tweet he wrote: “We’re making it clear that we want Minnesota to be the best state in the country to raise a family—and that means every corner of the state.”
Yup, we get it—you know there are cities north of Duluth.
#oneminnesota?
Check.
And in case you didn’t get the memo, he added this Tweet: “Whether you live in Moorhead, on the Iron Range, or in the metro, our child care plan addresses a wide variety of needs to lower costs for families by thousands, drive workforce development, and make Minnesota the best place for kids to grow up in. Let’s pass this into law.”
#oneminnesota?
Check.
In Tower, he stumbled upon a longtime local business known around the world for its excellent Sauna equipment and we caught a mention of his slogan.
“Family-owned businesses like Lammpa Manufacturing show the world why Minnesota is one of the best states to live, work, and raise a family. Our One Minnesota Budget builds on this success investing in small businesses across the state.”
Obviously, #oneminnesota.
But then there is this tone changing Tweet from 4:55 p.m. April 6: “Today, I visited Minnesota North College’s Vermillion Campus to hear about their infrastructure needs. The infrastructure bill sitting on the Senate floor is filled with projects like this from across the state. To Senate Republicans: Minnesotans are ready for solutions.”
First, I quoted this Tweet word-for-word. Yes, he (or his handlers) spelled Vermilion with two L’s. Maybe he thought he was in South Dakota.
Second, what makes this constant barrage of #oneminnesota posts frustrating to a lot of Minnesotans living outside the metro area is that while this governor has a plan he has tagged with the slogan, his actions—and even his posts—suggest it’s all a lot of word play.
It always comes down to us versus them—Democrats versus Republicans—and his appearance in Ely was anything but #oneminnesota.
As an Editorial in the Ely Echo so accurately suggested: The visit to town felt like partisan political theater.
The governor is pushing an agenda that he says is good for all of Minnesota but last week he surrounded himself with only friendly faces—Democratic Sen. Grant Hauschild, St. Louis County Commissioner Paul McDonald (whom the Echo says is a Democrat) and Walz’s IRRR Commissioner Ida Rukavina, daughter of the late Tom Rukavina.
Recently elected Republican State Rep. Roger Skraba, who calls Ely home, was nowhere to be seen.
His invite most likely lost in the mail.
The Ely Echo Editorial summed it up perfectly: “This is politics pure and simple. You work with, meet with and have your photos taken with people from your own political party. Reaching across the aisle is nearly extinct these days. We’ve seen this in St. Paul since day one of the current legislative session. With the Democrats controlling the governor’s office, House, and by one vote the Senate, it’s been called the trifecta and there’s not much room for anyone else.”
Hardly “One Minnesota” but par for the course in 2023.
Once again, this governor’s actions (and Tweets) speak louder than his words.
