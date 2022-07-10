After the recent decision by the Township of Eagles Nest Board, coming out of a meeting to address the development and concerns about an ATV corridor trail through our township, what has changed?
The board chose to listen to the residents and property owners and not endorse an ATV route within our township. That sets a precedent.
What hasn’t changed?
ATV’s will still ride our roads and nearby trails. Local riders will see no change in their freedoms or the way their neighbors view them. They are respected members of our community.
The Prospectors temporary “Trail 4” is still operational.
Most likely, the Prospectors will still work on developing a more permanent ATV primary corridor trail.
What has changed?
Members of the Eagles Nest community are now fully aware of the trail and have had the opportunity to speak their concerns and were heard by our township board. It was a challenging task for the Board and community members as well.
What we have learned is that honest communication, faith in our residents, and a board that respects its community can change perspectives.
Another change is that from here forward, any ATV trail development does so without local community or township endorsement. That may have far reaching effects on how and where a trail may go.
The challenge regarding the protection of our peace and quiet enjoyment in our township still lies ahead and we wish to be part of any process considering any outside influence over that right. This is not about ATVs, it’s about peace, quiet and tranquility to the extent we can have it; for now, and into the future.
Our region has changed. Always has, always will. But a community that stands together can defend its rights and be a strong voice in the control of how that change comes and to what degree.
