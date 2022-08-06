I have a 12x12-inch framed glass picture adorned with the album cover for Guns N’ Roses 1987 masterpiece “Appetite for Destruction” on the wall of my home office and everytime I look at it, I am reminded of how cool the St. Louis County Fair was when I was growing up.
That’s not to say the fair isn’t cool now. It probably is to some people.
Just not me.
Nowadays, it just doesn’t feel the same.
Sure there are the same old rides that have always been a part of the event and food and chickens and caramel apples, but it all somehow seems wrong to a child of the 1970’s and 1980’s like myself.
Still, I attend the St. Louis County Fair year in and year out, eating some greasy food, spending a few bucks on wristbands for the kids to go on rides, and leaving unsatisfied and feeling nostalgic.
Now before you all get your cheese curds in a bundle, please know that this is not a slight against the current version of the fair or the people who organize, plan and put on the annual “Five Best Days of Summer” each August.
Hats off to you.
I just liked it better when it wasn’t so slick and polished and organized — back when the fairgrounds were set up on a parking lot between the community college campus in Hibbing and the race track.
It was at that site where I won my treasured Guns N’ Roses mirror, bought more than a few black rock and roll t-shirts, and made a ton of great memories.
There was just something special about that location.
To me, looking back, it felt like a fair should feel, if you get what I’m saying.
It was cramped, congested, and loud. Parking was disorganized. On Friday and Saturday night you could barely move because of the hundreds and hundreds of people — mostly teenagers — who would cram themselves into the tiny space dedicated to the midway.
The lights, the sounds, the smells — the roar of stock cars accelerating just mere feet from the ferris wheel, where, if you were lucky, you were stuck near the top with a special friend.
The rides back then seemed to go on forever.
I miss the makeshift cramped barns and vendor buildings we had to walk through (with our parents when we were too young to attend the fair alone) in order to earn some ride time. In those days you could always count on a big crowd gathered around one of those tables where someone was showing off some new 8th Wonder of the World, wave of the future, tool that was going to make preparing dinner a “breeze!”
We loved it.
And it was a family affair. We looked forward to it all year long.
And I don’t mean just mom and dad.
It was the whole family: Mom, dad, sister, grandma, aunts, uncle, cousins. We all went on the same night together. We ate together. We watched as the grown ups tried in vain to shoot the star out of a paper target from several feet away with an automatic BB gun nowhere near sighted in.
We hit the kiddie rides and longed to take on the big kid rides. We always went home with a ton of prizes and, of course, each with a bag of cotton candy for the road.
But long before an exhausted bunch loaded themselves into a couple cars and headed for the hills, we all took a few turns playing the best game the fair had to offer — the cranes.
For you kids born too late, I swear you missed out on the best things in life.
Imagine if you will, rows of square, glass enclosed cases, with tiny cranes inside of them perched atop a mountain of small prizes ranging from combs to knives, rings and everything in between.
Of course the best prizes of all were the lighters. The flip-top metal kind you see in old movies or on television. Think Marlon Brando and a motorcycle. Robert DeNiro and his Goodfellas.
We all wanted one of those and we’d dump quarter after quarter into those machines, crank the little handle on the outside and try to guide the chain driven crane bucket into the perfect position to snag one.
12-year-olds lined up around the machine while dad was next to you trying to do the same thing.
That ain’t happening in 2022. Those days are long gone.
I know it feels like I’m waxing nostalgic about the good old days like some old fuddy duddy who can’t keep up with the times, but if you ever attended a county fair at that location you know exactly what I’m talking about.
Especially in the 1980s, when life was more about “Nothing but a Good Time” and less about safe spaces.
