I have a 12x12-inch framed glass picture adorned with the album cover for Guns N’ Roses 1987 masterpiece “Appetite for Destruction” on the wall of my home office and everytime I look at it, I am reminded of how cool the St. Louis County Fair was when I was growing up.

That’s not to say the fair isn’t cool now. It probably is to some people.

