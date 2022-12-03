Now that the U.S. House Ways and Means Committee finally got their hands on former President Donald Trump’s tax returns, justice will be done America!
And maybe after they finish with the Orange menace they can turn their attention to FTX and it’s greasy, degenerate, perverted con man of a former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried and the billions of dollars an estimated 1 million customers lost when the shady crypto company filed for bankruptcy on Nov. 11.
Eh, who am I kidding? Let’s face facts: Lawmakers in Washington D.C. are going to do just about anything they can to avoid talking about that mess anymore than they have to.
They’d rather focus on anything else besides FTX and crypto in general because that’s the way it works when pockets are being greased.
Since January alone, cryptocurrency exchanges and their advocates have spent more than $14.8 million to influence regulators and lawmakers, according to lobbying data compiled by OpenSecrets. Bankman-Fried and other FTX leaders, including Ryan Salame, the company’s co-chief executive, also donated more than $70 million in the 2022 election, the analysis showed. That made them the third-largest contributor in the two-year cycle, the web site OpenSecrets found.
But they need to do something, right? People are mad! We want answers!
Time for a good old hearing—they always look good on television.
Cue the music: The first hearing will be on Dec. 7, when the Senate Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry Committee will be examining “lessons learned from the FTX collapse, focusing on why Congress needs to act.”
I don’t know what the FTX scandal has to do with agriculture, nutrition or forestry but I do know hearings are all the rage.
Hearings are the perfect place to talk and talking is what politicians do best. That’s where committees come in—and there are a lot of those (and subcommittees) in Washington D.C.
Around 250 and that doesn’t include all the joint committees, commissions and caucuses, and the good old special and select committees.
I don’t know how many hearings they hold a year but I’m going to guess too many and most are useless. A look at the home page of the U.S. Senate showed 20 hearings scheduled from just Nov. 29 to Dec. 7, so you do the math.
Some in the next week include hearings to examine the competitive impact of the proposed Kroger-Albertsons transaction; hearings to examine putting the Bipartisan Infrastructure law to work, focusing on the private sector perspective; hearings to receive a closed briefing on electronic warfare; hearings to examine opportunities and challenges for trade policy in the digital economy; and hearings to examine Landsat at 50 and the future of U.S. satellite-based earth observation.
Even our very own U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar loves herself a hearing or two.
In fact, in the aftermath of the FTX news, Klobuchar announced she too is going to seek answers for those wronged financially by an evil money grubber.
She’s going after Ticketmaster after the Taylor Swift debacle where thousands of the musician’s fans failed to secure tickets to her upcoming tour because of some major issues when they went on sale.
It’s a long, sad tale, but suffice it to say the news that Ticketmaster basically crashed under the weight of scalpers and bots during presales across the country in late November made headline news.
Particularly because a lot of the tickets that Swifties (the nickname for Taylor Swift fans) didn’t get hit the resale market at extraordinarily high prices almost instantly on Ticketmaster and other resale sites affiliated with the company.
This obviously got the attention of Klobuchar and others.
But Ticketmaster ripping off the ticket-buying public in one way or another has been going on forever and a day because they are the only game in town and have been for most of my lifetime. This is nothing new and certainly doesn’t rank up there with billions of dollars vanishing overnight.
I don’t know if Klobuchar is a Swiftie or if she knows one (or knows that there are a lot of Swifites in a very specific voting block that helped the Democrats in the midterms) but it’s obvious that Ticketmaster didn’t know that the Senator once wrote a book called, “Antitrust: Taking On Monopoly Power From The Gilded Age To The Digital Age.”
Now they are going to get it. The senator and others on the Hill have Ticketmaster in their sights and they better be afraid because there are questions to answer.
As the Chair of the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Competition Policy, Antitrust and Consumer Rights, Klobuchar plans to hold a hearing on competition in the ticket industry where no doubt politicians will pepper the sacrificial lambs Ticketmaster sends to the hearing with all the tough questions while a few hundred folks watch live on C-Span and then that will be that.
In the end, will anything change?
I doubt it, but it’ll look good on television.
