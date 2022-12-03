Now that the U.S. House Ways and Means Committee finally got their hands on former President Donald Trump’s tax returns, justice will be done America!

And maybe after they finish with the Orange menace they can turn their attention to FTX and it’s greasy, degenerate, perverted con man of a former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried and the billions of dollars an estimated 1 million customers lost when the shady crypto company filed for bankruptcy on Nov. 11.

