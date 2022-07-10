There’s a new sheriff in town - at least there will be shortly. There’s a primary election coming up on August 9, and the man running for this position is Chad Walsh. Sometimes we have to wait a long time for a real American to run for an elected position, but that time has now come. Chad has been involved with law enforcement since 1994, but more than that, he has the principles and new ideas to bring law enforcement to a higher level of accountability and
cooperation with the citizens he represents. It’s all about the people, he says, and calls the centerpiece of his campaign, “A new generation of law enforcement.”
As a small business owner, he has been working with ordinary citizens for years now, and he maintains that his job as sheriff will be to protect the rights of these same people, rather than the government. In these recent days where we’ve been seeing aggressive government over-reach on every hand, this is no small thing. Being a student of our Constitution, he not only understands the meaning of the right to speak, to assemble, to write and publish, to worship,
and the right to keep and bear arms, but how these are implemented in real life as well. Everything works better when elected officials and the citizens work together, and a Sheriff Walsh will be a sheriff who works for the people.
During this election season we sometimes hear candidates boast of their 30 years experience as the Holy Grail of success. Unfortunately, in too many cases, it’s the same old saw for 30 years, with no new ideas or improvement for just as long. Take a look at Washington: the swamp is full of relics who have all been there for 30 or 40 years - and just look at the mess our country is in! Both there, and here, a new approach would sure be a breath of fresh air. That is
what Chad Walsh brings to the table. For the many who are growing weary of the operation of the “Good ol’ Boys Club”, there is now real hope for something better. Chad Walsh. August 9. Remember the name and date.
