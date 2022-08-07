I had the honor of representing communities in St. Louis and Itasca counties in the Minnesota legislature that are now in Senate District 7. We’ve been fortunate having David Tomassoni as our Senator for all these years. His heart is always in the right place and advocating for his constituents has been his top priority. Senator Tomassoni’s good nature, hard work, and ability to build friendships across the state and across the aisle has made him a tremendous legislator. His retirement leaves a void in our region, our state, and in the Minnesota Senate.
During my time in office, I worked with many local elected officials, including the Mayor of Nashwauk, Ben DeNucci. Ben is now an Itasca County Commissioner, a small business owner, and the endorsed DFL candidate for Senate District 7.
From owning small businesses to being a public servant, Ben has repeatedly proved to be a passionate advocate for the region and the people that live here. Ben’s grocery stores are in towns that wouldn’t otherwise have them because he believes access to fresh food is critical to a healthy community. Union workers are employed by Ben’s stores because he knows it’s workers who drive the economy. Ben is seeking a seat in the Senate under the same principles: healthy communities and a strong economy. That means fighting for top schools, access to affordable healthcare, good paying jobs, and a comfortable retirement for seniors.
At a time when politics feels more divisive than constructive, Ben brings the trustworthy character, collaborative approach, and strong work ethic necessary to build bridges and be a tremendous legislator.
On Tuesday, August 9, voters can feel confident when casting their vote for Ben DeNucci as their next state Senator.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.