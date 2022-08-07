I had the honor of representing communities in St. Louis and Itasca counties in the Minnesota legislature that are now in Senate District 7. We’ve been fortunate having David Tomassoni as our Senator for all these years. His heart is always in the right place and advocating for his constituents has been his top priority. Senator Tomassoni’s good nature, hard work, and ability to build friendships across the state and across the aisle has made him a tremendous legislator. His retirement leaves a void in our region, our state, and in the Minnesota Senate.

During my time in office, I worked with many local elected officials, including the Mayor of Nashwauk, Ben DeNucci. Ben is now an Itasca County Commissioner, a small business owner, and the endorsed DFL candidate for Senate District 7.

