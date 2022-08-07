I rarely mention religion in my letters because of its sensitive nature, but this time is different. That’s because of the conflict and misunderstanding that these two in combination, i.e., religion and abortion, have brought about.
We are considered a predominately Christian nation but what does that mean? First we have to define what Christianity is and what it means to be a Christian.
There are those who believe Christianity is about heaven, hell and judgement. There are those who quote Bible verses to justify their beliefs and actions. I believe that being a Christian is simply being a follower of Jesus, nothing more. Religion often complicates and even overlooks this.
The best way I know how to be his follower is to study the first four books of the Bible’s New Testament. These paint a clear picture of Jesus’ ministry and teaching which can be summed up in three words: love, forgiveness, and nonjudgement. Jesus demonstrated these fully as his last act before he died. We all know the story.
As for abortion, I believe the Christian response toward a woman who decides to end a pregnancy, whatever her reason, must be love, forgiveness, and nonjudgement.
The Supreme Court violated the three fundamental tenets of Christianity when it ruled as it did on abortion. Further, they have unleashed a gigantic values and religious conflict. The same applies to any political control wielded over women’s bodies.
If we really are a Christian nation, we must support political candidates who will represent us on all issues with values of love, forgiveness, and nonjudgement, not the opposite. We should know which candidates have or will vote in line with these values.
Vote in the primary election on August 9 and also in the general election on November 8. Let’s prove that we really are a Christian nation. Vote!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.