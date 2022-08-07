I am a very young woman. And I am trying my best to hold out hope for a better future, for a Democracy that isn’t this strained. Our constitution speaks about equality and equal protection, yet the reality seems so often to fall short of those ideals. I want a government that includes people who look like me. How will this happen if our local political parties continue to favor male candidates so heavily?

In the race for State Senate, one candidate is highly qualified. Kim (Kotonias) McLaughlin has the education, experience, and skill to handle this job. She has decades of proven integrity and stellar performance handling finances within our state higher education system. She is a school board member with a track record of responsive and responsible leadership. She has been involved in dozens of community boards and organizations. I have yet to meet a person who volunteered alongside her that does not hold her in the highest regard. In short, she has exceptional qualifications.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments