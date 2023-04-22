Dear Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan,,Senator Rob Farnsworth, Rep. Dave Lislegard, Majority Leader Rep. Jamie Long and Minority Leader Rep. Lisa Demuth:
I would like to see any restrictive legislation regarding Etab gaming excluded from the omnibus tax bill until further investigation and universal benefit to all Minnesotans is explored. Rural Minnesota businesses and communities have suffered great economic pain from the Covid-19 pandemic. Our sources of revenue are very limited when compared to the dense population centers. The loss of this additional revenue would be devastating.
The optics of this covert move by House Representative Stephenson is very troubling. While we are waiting for the Governor's "One Minnesota" initiative to materialize, we need to make sure all Minnesotans are treated equally. Right now, rural Minnesota residents and communities feel like second class citizens, and this bill seems to border on the verge of discrimination.
We are only asking for the same voice that the special interest groups and dense population centers are given. If this seems unreasonable, would it be possible for an amendment to include a vote for rural Minnesotans to join either North or South Dakota? If you don't want us as part of the state, let us go to where our way of life and values are respected.
