In the face of relentless breaking news cycles, it’s often difficult to step back and reflect on the big stuff. As we take stock at the beginning of 2023, the last two years of legislating in Washington have been the most productive in decades, to the great benefit of Minnesota.

After talking for decades, we passed a transformational infrastructure plan to modernize water systems, broadband internet, roads and bridges. We passed a landmark gun safety law, and a new law that’s already boosting our global competitiveness and bringing manufacturing home to America. We secured the pensions of hard working Teamsters, and we passed the most important expansion of veterans’ health care benefits in a generation for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits and radioactive waste.

