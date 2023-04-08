As Americans, we deserve leaders who follow the law, act honorably in our interests and govern in our name. A Grand Jury of everyday Americans across race, background and party in New York City has indicted the former MAGA President for bribes and corruption, weighing the evidence and deciding he must stand trial. This was the decision of everyday Americans who did their civic duty and served on the Grand Jury.
Yet the MAGA Republicans in office today supported, schemed and lied for him, and now want to undermine and overturn our entire legal system to keep covering up for him. These MAGA Republicans knowingly back this con-man because they want to take away everything from Social Security and Medicare to our freedom to decide what happens to our own bodies-- in order to help their wealthy donors by lowering taxes for them, rather than doing what's right for everyday Americans.
It's long past time for every Republican in office to declare they are with the American people in demanding he and his co-conspirators stand trial. No one is above the law. Lawbreakers MUST be held accountable. And if the MAGA Republicans do not commit to standing with us, then we will vote them out.
Northern Progressives/Indivisible
Lorraine Erickson, Virginia; Marlise Riffel, Virginia; Skip Dickinson, Virginia; Rose Adams, Virginia; Carol Stegmeier, Kabetogama; Ellie Larmouth, Tower; Marit and Orlyn Kringstad, Tower; Richard and Kay Hanson, Tower; Frank Sherman, Eagle’s Nest; Val Myntti, Eagle’s Nest; Sheryl Casey, Eagle’s Nest; Keith and Amy Steva, Cook; Sharon Beatty, Cook; David Stanton, Cook; Missy Bakker Roach, Cook; Kathleen McQuillan, Cook; Alberta Whiteneck, Cook; John Hess, Cook; Judith Ulseth, Cook; Deborah Saarinen-Foss, Cook; George and Robin Pliml, Cook; Janine Patten, Babbitt; Marjory Wood, Aurora; Beth Peterson, Aurora; Kurt Peterson, Aurora; Irene Hendrickson, Aurora; Ian Hendrickson, Aurora; Mark Hendrickson, Aurora; Richard and Shelly Peach, Orr; Dennis and Audrey Peterson, Gheen; Leah Rogne, Gheen; Mike Maleska, Hibbing; Carol Cotter, Hibbing; Pete Leschak, Side Lake; Betty Firth, Ely; Linda Wiedmann, Ely; Bill Erzar, Ely; Nancy Powers, Ely; Lindsay Lang, Ely; Frederica Musgrave, Ely; Deborah Kleese, Ely; David Listenberger, Ely; Lynn and Erik Evenson, Ely.
