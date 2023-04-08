As Americans, we deserve leaders who follow the law, act honorably in our interests and govern in our name. A Grand Jury of everyday Americans across race, background and party in New York City has indicted the former MAGA President for bribes and corruption, weighing the evidence and deciding he must stand trial. This was the decision of everyday Americans who did their civic duty and served on the Grand Jury.

Yet the MAGA Republicans in office today supported, schemed and lied for him, and now want to undermine and overturn our entire legal system to keep covering up for him. These MAGA Republicans knowingly back this con-man because they want to take away everything from Social Security and Medicare to our freedom to decide what happens to our own bodies-- in order to help their wealthy donors by lowering taxes for them, rather than doing what's right for everyday Americans.

