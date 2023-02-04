Laskiainen has always been a nostalgic time, of recalling when Mother would be in the crosscut sawing contest with her pal from Palo, Marge Konu, and when my father would cut through a log faster with the one-man crosscut than somebody did with a chainsaw, of remembering when I played my guitar and sang Bob Dylan’s “The Times They are A-Changin’,” on the stage at a long-ago Laskiainen.

The other day as I went through my filing cabinet filled with newspaper clippings, I happened upon a real treasure—the Range Profile done in 1998 by then-photographer Derek Neas and me called “Biscuit Brigade.” A quarter-century has passed, and I wish to share it with you, just for old-time’s sake.

