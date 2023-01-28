Timing, they say, is everything. A friend of mine once told me of having an unpleasant business experience when he decided to open a convenience store in the area. What he didn’t know is that just about when he got his business up and running, the biggest employer in the area permanently shut down. Jobs disappeared, money dried up and his business flopped. He concluded it was the worst move he ever made.
In politics, too, timing is critical. Those who employ this principle can make out like a bandit. Consider, for example, the 2020 election. The bombshell story of Hunter Biden and his laptop from Hell came out just two weeks before the election, but the FBI just sat on their hands, the media ignored it, and virtually no one heard about it. All of the sordid details of the intertwining connections between Hunter, the ‘Big guy’ (Joe), and the rest of the Biden Cartel with the millions and millions of dollars floating around from China, Ukraine and Russia remained hidden until long after the election. After the word finally got out, around 14% of voters said they would have voted differently … had they known this before the election. I’d say the gang from Delaware made out pretty good by this delay, wouldn’t you?
The same sleight-of-hand was employed last fall in Pennsylvania’s Senate race. John Fetterman, an uncouth character if there ever was one, bearing the visage of someone out of a Friday the Thirteenth movie and espousing a slew of radical positions like letting all our criminals out of jail, ended up winning the election over a highly knowledgeable and respected, world renowned heart surgeon. So now we’re stuck with a guy with a chart full of medical problems and who has the communication skills of a first grader, to make critical decisions on national security, economic success or failure and sensitive social issues. The trick - Voila! - put off the only debate between these two candidates until just before the election. Voters never had an opportunity to see what a muddled mess of incompetence he was that he often struggled to complete a coherent sentence in this debate. Didn’t matter though - half the votes had already been cast and this sorry fumbledud ended up winning by a sliver.
Hey, when you’re on roll with a winning strategy - truth and transparency be damned - go for it! And go for it they did with another boondoggle that may have affected the outcome of numerous midterm races … and the balance of power in Congress. We’ve been hearing heavy breathing and nonstop hysteria for months now about Trump’s classified documents stored in a locked vault at his Mara Lago compound and guarded by armed Secret Service Agents. All the talking heads and their little brother have been hyperventilating how unbelievable, how unlawful, how treasonous this all is! Even our President weighed in on prime time news as he sanctimoniously and with disbelief mused how something like this, something this irresponsible, could happen in this country!
Wellll … the only problem with this is, that this same Biden bastion of integrity had in his possession classified documents all this time since he left office as Vice President - SIX YEARS ago! All of a sudden classified documents have popped up all over the place - in boxes stored in his garage behind his Corvette (which Hunter occasionally wheeled around in), in his Delaware home where he ran his whole 2020 campaign from his basement - with gobs of unvetted people going in and out daily, and at his Penn State headquarters - that was funded largely by the Chinese government and who sometimes frequented the place. Hmmm…Classified material laying on the floor of a garage, with various people wandering around, in a house overrun by scores of people with no security clearances and at an office funded by and visited by Communists. Yes, indeed, how unbelievable, how irresponsible, how unlawful, how treasonous this all is!
Still, the real kicker is that the Justice Department knew about these classified documents TWO WEEKS before the November election, but they all sat there like a quiet little mouse - until two months later where we are now finally hearing about it. D’ya think some races across the country might have turned out differently if this latest blazing Biden scandal had come out BEFORE the election, when it was discovered? For sure, the Washington Swamp has honed this timing chicanery down to a fine science. But, please - don’t bother with the truth and transparency and ‘protecting democracy’ jargon.
For the average American, happy with his country and minding his own business, hearing again of such skullduggery can be downright discouraging. Why are the bad guys ridin’ high with a grin on their face and pockets bulging with cash, and the good guys getting a kick in the teeth and being left in the dust? The answer is all in the timing.
During this moment, truth can be trod upon and evil can win. We see it all the time. But those gloating in their brilliance for fooling almost everyone will suddenly have the rudest of awakenings when the Judge of all the earth has seen enough. Far better had these rascals heeded the advice, “Seek the Lord while he may be found, call upon Him while He is near”, considering the brevity of this life and knowing that it is appointed unto man once to die, and after this the judgment. For these bankrupt souls, it is time’s up. Rather than seeing first-hand that it is a fearful thing to fall into the hands of the Living God for a soul undone, might it be better if they accept the grace offered by their Redeemer? While life endures, they have this choice. Especially here, timing is everything.
