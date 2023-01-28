Timing, they say, is everything. A friend of mine once told me of having an unpleasant business experience when he decided to open a convenience store in the area. What he didn’t know is that just about when he got his business up and running, the biggest employer in the area permanently shut down. Jobs disappeared, money dried up and his business flopped. He concluded it was the worst move he ever made.

In politics, too, timing is critical. Those who employ this principle can make out like a bandit. Consider, for example, the 2020 election. The bombshell story of Hunter Biden and his laptop from Hell came out just two weeks before the election, but the FBI just sat on their hands, the media ignored it, and virtually no one heard about it. All of the sordid details of the intertwining connections between Hunter, the ‘Big guy’ (Joe), and the rest of the Biden Cartel with the millions and millions of dollars floating around from China, Ukraine and Russia remained hidden until long after the election. After the word finally got out, around 14% of voters said they would have voted differently … had they known this before the election. I’d say the gang from Delaware made out pretty good by this delay, wouldn’t you?

