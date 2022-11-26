Participants in the packing of gifts for area people in the military, from left, are Monica Curtiss, Yvonne Skrbec, Shawnda Grayson and daughters Tori, 11, and Kenzie, 9, Marlaina Hart, Betsy Grahek, Jeanette Watson. Luanne Thompson, Candace Barshaw, Bubs Heitzman, Mary Bradach and grandson Jaxson Shopp.
At left, the ladies of the Gilbert VFW Auxiliary every year have a good time packing gifts for the troops. From left, Bubs Heitzman, Candace Barshaw and Betsy Grahek.
SARAH JORDAHL
Jeanette Watson, left, and Luanne Thompson were among the auxiliary members packing boxes of donated gift items to be sent to area people serving in the military.
SARAH JORDAHL
Auxiliary president Marlaina Hart has her granddaughter Kenzie helping pack gifts.
SARAH JORDAHL
SARAH JORDAHL
Hibbing school eighth graders display the cards they made it send to the troops.
MARLAINA HART
Students at North Star Elementary (Franklin Elementary in Eveleth) wrote letters to the troops. They visited the Gilbert VFW on Veterans Day.
Today’s “Reflections” column is about the caring nature of area students as they remember at Christmas the men and women serving in the military. It’s about the caring nature of those of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary. And it’s about the generosity of the public who gave gifts and wrote letters to the troops.
Marlaina Hart, president of the George and Mark Klobuchar VFW 4456 Auxiliary, said this about the project:
“I would like to thank everyone who donated gift items or monies for postage. And a big thank you to all the students from Rock Ridge and MI-B who made cards and pictures. Especially to the 8th grade English class in Hibbing that wrote Christmas letters to our soldiers. The soldiers get a good feeling, getting a box from home, that they are not forgotten in our scramble to celebrate Christmas here. It makes what we do so worth it!”
