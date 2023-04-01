March 29 is Vietnam Veterans Day. It was chosen to be observed in perpetuity, as March 29, 1973, was the day the last U.S. combat troops departed Vietnam. According to the Vietnam Veterans of America, more than 2.7 million Americans served in Vietnam. Of those killed, 61 percent were younger than 21.
More than 75,000 were severely disabled. And more than 58,000 were killed. This writing is in memory of the Range’s Vietnam war dead.
Aurora: Craig Stanley Muhich
Britt: James Victor Backlund
Chisholm: John Leslie Ryder
Embarrass: Raymond Lee Jarvi
Eveleth: Roger William Larcher, Daniel Thomas O’Laughlin
Gilbert/Biwabik: Lawrence Joseph Bronczyk
Hibbing: Kenneth Leroy Bauer, Vernon Leroy Leino, Charles Lee Maxie, James Arne Niemi, Kerry Lamont Taylor, Jack Michael Zaitz
Hoyt Lakes: Joseph Robert Nehl, Dale Frank Olmstead, Timothy George Robinson
Kelly Lake: Thomas Robert Serrano
Parkville: Thomas Carl Kolstad, Michael John Ulicsni
Tower: Richard Albert Burgess, Nicholas Stefanich
Virginia: Herbert Anderson, Gust Callivas, Rickie Norman Gunderson, John Carl Zager
-0-
This is one of their stories as written on the website of the Veterans Memorial Hall in Duluth.
Richard Albert Burgess was born on March 18, 1950, to Raymond Frank and Elizabeth Blanche (St. Vincent) Burgess in Soudan, Minnesota.
Mr. Burgess enlisted in the U.S. Army on May 21, 1969. Home at entry: Tower, Minnesota. He served as a light infantryman. He was assigned to Company D, 506th Infantry, 3rd Battalion, 101st Airborne Division during the Vietnam War. He rose to the rank of Specialist 4 (SPC4).
On February 18, 1970, SPC Burgess was tragically killed by small arms fire while serving in action in the Binh Dinh Province of South Vietnam. He was just 19 years of age. He earned the following merits for his service:
Silver Star,
Bronze Star,
Army Commendation Medal,
Army Good Conduct Medal,
National Defense Service Medal,
Vietnam Service Medal,
Vietnam Gallantry Cross Unit Citation,
Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal,
Purple Heart.
SPC Burgess’ body was recovered, returned home and buried at Lake View Cemetery in Tower, Minnesota. He is honored on the National Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.