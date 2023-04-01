March 29 is Vietnam Veterans Day. It was chosen to be observed in perpetuity, as March 29, 1973, was the day the last U.S. combat troops departed Vietnam. According to the Vietnam Veterans of America, more than 2.7 million Americans served in Vietnam. Of those killed, 61 percent were younger than 21.

More than 75,000 were severely disabled. And more than 58,000 were killed. This writing is in memory of the Range’s Vietnam war dead.

