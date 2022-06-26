Just the word “recycling” conjures a rapid eye movement flashback to countless hours of schoolroom filmstrips, TV commercials, mediocre class presentations, and low stakes political squabbles.
You can see it now, can’t you? Yes, the logo spins circular arrows. The grinning planet Earth sprouts an anthropomorphic arm to flash a thumbs up. (No one asks about the millions who would die if the planet actually attempted to smile).
Despite the dreary repetition, most of us comply with calls to recycle. It makes good sense, after all, to avoid waste and keep garbage out of our natural environment.
But Americans typically miss the point on recycling. It’s a business, not just a public good. And even when the recycling industry loses money, it’s serving other businesses, especially ones that produce cheap plastic and products delivered in said same materials.
In fact, the public relations push for “recycling” began with money from the plastics industry. They sought to blame regular people for the vast amount of plastic waste discarded into our environment. “Litterers,” they called them.
This worked.
In the eyes of the public, blaming litterers absolved from any responsibility the industry that actually produced millions of tons of disposable plastic. Now we’re so accustomed to this assumption that it hurts our heads to think about reusing containers, even though that’s what our great-grandparents all did. We still feel personal responsibility, even guilt, when we see a plastic bottle in our trash bin. That’s what three generations of marketing gets you.
But this gimmick relies on the notion that plastic is recyclable.
“Plastic recycling does not work and will never work,” reads the title of a May 30 Judith Enck and Jan Dell article in The Atlantic.
Plastic is usually too expensive to clean and refine for a recycling company to make a profit. Sorting is nigh impossible. That means that our public sanitation departments usually pay to offload recycling to private companies who often end up landfilling it anyway.
“Recycling in general can be an effective way to reclaim natural material resources,” writes Enck and Dell. “The U.S.’s high recycling rate of paper, 68 percent, proves this point. The problem with recycling plastic lies not with the concept or process but with the material itself.”
Now, if you’ve read this far, you might take this to be a screed against recycling. It isn’t. Actually, recycling is one of the most important things we can do for our planet, our economy, and our daily quality of life. But I’m not talking about the kind of recycling you see in those old public service announcements.
Here in northern Minnesota we’ve lived alongside the mining industry for more than a century. Most of us who grew up here take pride in the notion that we built the modern United States: steel beams, cars, appliances and, of course, the war machines. While all this is true, our one-time resources are still wasted at a staggering rate. So are all mined minerals across the world.
According to a May 26 Freida Kreier article in the magazine Nature, more than half of all mined metals have a useful lifespan of just ten years. That is to say that half of all mineral resources go to waste.
Now, they explain that iron is an exception to that statistic. Steel is widely recycled. In fact, scrap steel is the primary material used in newer electric arc furnaces. That’s why companies like Cleveland Cliffs are investing in large scale junkyards alongside their mining operations.
Furthermore, some estimate that more than 80 percent of the world’s copper is already in a constant loop of recycling. In the case of both copper and iron, the reason for recycling is simple: Value. It’s profitable to reuse these minerals.
But minerals like nickel and cobalt show far less success in recycling. Furthermore, complicated alloys common to modern manufacturing are difficult to break down into their base elements. This is often the stuff we find in our fancy gadgets and electric cars.
The rhetoric surrounding proposed copper-nickel mines in northern Minnesota typically suggests that important new technology like high-capacity batteries and other components for electric vehicles will require mining. That might be true in the long run. Still, the relatively small mines proposed here in Northeastern Minnesota could never meet the demand this same rhetoric implies, nor will they always be the most economically feasible option.
The most abiding problems these mines face are not the environmental challenges, but the economic ones. Widely dispersed ores under heavy overburden are expensive to extract. If you mine these minerals in a responsible way, it will be difficult to mine them profitably.
That’s why we must temper this rhetoric with some unpleasant truth. Mining is only a solution if we dramatically improve mineral recycling and dramatically decrease consumption of disposable goods. We will need to put more effort into capturing existing minerals than we spend scraping for low grade reserves.
Otherwise, it’s just another gimmick designed to buy a decade or two until the problems get worse. Mining is important, but mining without industrial-scale recycling is just more rampant consumerism destined to waste our precious non-renewable resources.
Serious long term economic planning must wed mining with intensive recycling efforts and earnest efforts to avoid large- and small-scale waste. If you’re worried about how that might affect jobs in our region, know that we can do all of this here and that doing this will be good for our economy and our environment.
Aaron J. Brown is an author, radio producer, and instructor at Minnesota North College. He writes the blog MinnesotaBrown.com. He’s working on a book about Victor Power called “Power in the Wilderness.” Contact him at aaronjbrown@yahoo.com.
