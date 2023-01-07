“Grey’s Anatomy” is a lie, I tell myself. There is nothing less sexy than an actual hospital. Soiled linens. Tubes pumping who knows what into heaven knows where. Some patients gasp for life; others whine for a better breakfast. Beleaguered staff members might collapse in a heap were it not for the slurry of adrenaline and anxiety coursing through their veins.

People here don’t need wild TV sex, they need coffee. But the coffee maker is broken.

