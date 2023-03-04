It should be upsetting to taxpayers far and wide that at the same time the U.S. Supreme Court is hearing arguments for and against the idea that President Joe Biden has the authority to wipe out $10,000 to $20,000 of federal student loan debt for a bunch of Americans, it was announced that the United States Postal Service would be spending $260 million on 9,250 electric vans and 14,000 charging stations.

Whether or not you personally support a college loan bailout (of miniscule proportions) or the hard charge toward electric cars—if you don’t understand why this is so infuriating, you might want to pull your head out of the sand.

