She waves her paint brush, from the water color set, at the decorated Christmas tree and says the magic words that once upon a time made Cinderella a princess, “Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo.”

And just like the tree lights up the room with a beautiful glow and my three-year-old’s face lights up too. Her eyes get big and she jumps up and down in excitement.

