She waves her paint brush, from the water color set, at the decorated Christmas tree and says the magic words that once upon a time made Cinderella a princess, “Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo.”
And just like the tree lights up the room with a beautiful glow and my three-year-old’s face lights up too. Her eyes get big and she jumps up and down in excitement.
She waves her “wand” again and says the magic words and watches in awe as the tree changes from white lights to slow blinking lights. She laughs in delight as she shows those who gather the wonders of the season.
Behind her is the “Fairy Godmother” who makes the Christmas magic happen, her “Lene” who has a twinkle in her eye making each moment meaningful for those around her. She smiles as she discretely uses the remote that changes the lights and brings such joy to a child.
Wrapped presents are around the tree waiting to be given to family and friends. And the best present of all is the time with loved ones that will be spent around the tree, and seeing it from the eyes of a child who is bright with wonder.
It makes the cold days feel warmer when we can let that love fill our hearts with a glow, and we can take in the magic that makes the night sparkle.
The magic can be difficult to find for those who are spending Christmas without their loved ones.
May the love from above bring a warm glow to the dark nights and the Christmas star provide a guiding light.
May you find that wand that helps turn the light on this Christmas.
