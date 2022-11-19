My dear friend, Sylvia Maki, turned 97 on Wednesday. And a sharp, young-thinking 97 she is. She was born November 16, 1925, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and she and her late husband Arthur “Arne” Maki settled in the rural community of Markham south of Aurora. She lived there until moving a few months ago to an assisted living facility in Aurora.
It was time, she has said to me about her new home in the city. She gave up driving on her own a while back, and her children were in favor of the move into Aurora. Do you miss your home in the country, I asked her. Of course, she does, but as Sylvia says, it was time.
God has been good to her, she says. She is of sound mind, and she has been blessed with good health. And Sylvia Lindholm Maki, who graduated from high school in Michigan, in 1943, certainly does have a good mind, quick-witted, and a curiosity, a thirst for knowledge.
I’ve learned many things from Sylvia. The “cudgel war” in Finland, for one. The Cudgel War was a peasant uprising back in the 1590s in Finland, which was then part of the Kingdom of Sweden. The name of the uprising derives from the peasants arming themselves with blunt weapons, such as cudgels.
Another thing I learned from Sylvia—the Cadet Nurse Corps. In an MDN story a couple of years ago she talked about studying nursing and joining the United States Cadet Nurse Corps, authorized by Congress in 1943 and signed into law by President Franklin Roosevelt. “It was a free education, room and board and uniforms. We had college courses in chemistry. We were in college and working at the same time.” The Cadet Nurse Corps students worked in the hospitals so that registered nurses could join the military and serve in the war. The program was open to all women between the ages of 17 and 35 who were in good health and had graduated from high school.
That would lead to a lifelong career in nursing, and she told me when we visited by phone on her birthday, she looked forward to going to work every day. Sylvia worked in health care until she retired, first in Michigan where she worked through a polio epidemic with patients in iron lungs, later at the Virginia hospital and the Fitzgerald hospital in Eveleth where she ran the obstetrics unit. “It’s so beautiful to see a baby born, hear that first cry. God is so good,” Sylvia told me. Maki’s next job was at White Community in Aurora where she was director of nursing until she retired. She remembers what a nun had said: Every person is a child of God and should be treated as such.
She told about the delightful surprise on her birthday—her church friends from St. Mark’s Lutheran in Palo dropped by Carefree Living with a birthday cake and a good time was had by all.
She talks about her daughters and sons and how she always encouraged them to follow their dreams wherever they may take them. They all live in different parts of the country. With a laugh she says, darned if they didn’t take her advice!
A difficult task of moving from one’s longtime home was the “downsizing,” Sylvia said. She and I share the habit of saving most everything. We also share a fondness for A&W hamburgers and root beer, and we love the Aurora A&W.
So, we have a date with the A&W next spring, and I’m buying.
