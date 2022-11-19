My dear friend, Sylvia Maki, turned 97 on Wednesday. And a sharp, young-thinking 97 she is. She was born November 16, 1925, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and she and her late husband Arthur “Arne” Maki settled in the rural community of Markham south of Aurora. She lived there until moving a few months ago to an assisted living facility in Aurora.

It was time, she has said to me about her new home in the city. She gave up driving on her own a while back, and her children were in favor of the move into Aurora. Do you miss your home in the country, I asked her. Of course, she does, but as Sylvia says, it was time.

