Late last month, U.S. Steel announced a $150 million direct-reduced iron pellet production facility on the Mesabi Iron Range. The news made statewide television, radio and newspapers. Unions and elected officials lauded the development.
As well they should. This project will stabilize our local iron ore industry, still the largest source of economic activity in our region.
But make no mistake, U.S. Steel had to do this. In fact, the move was overdue. The global steel industry already swung heavily toward electric arc furnaces in smaller, more energy-efficient steel mills. These mills use pure iron and scrap steel, and provide a market for DRI pellets like these ones. Furthermore, U.S. Steel’s top domestic competitor, Cleveland-Cliffs, is already years ahead of them in producing this kind of product.
Thus, what this story really represents is the reality of change manifesting here on the Iron Range, where resistance to change sometimes seems to be our shared religion.
Our region is marked by the well-worn economic rut of resource extraction. As such, it’s easy to imagine prosperity as something with an on-off switch. That’s how it appeared to our parents and grandparents. Only when we consider research, development and economic trends do we see that we may choose less passive, more productive strategies.
In this, let’s look at one of the many ancestral homelands of modern Iron Rangers: Sweden.
A June 29 story by Per Liljas in the Washington Post details advances in steelmaking technology in northern Sweden. There, major projects aim to create “fossil free” steel. Considering that steel is part carbon, which usually comes from coal, that may seem outlandish at first.
These Swedish companies say they’ll not only use clean energy to power the machinery, but that they’re developing a chemical process to purify iron ore using hydrogen. According to the Liljas story, the process could cut 90 percent of the carbon from steelmaking, which is responsible for more than 7 percent of the world’s carbon emissions.
And for towns in northern Sweden, this investment means jobs. Current projects being developed in the far North include a new battery factory, iron mines and steel mills — all advertised as nearly free of fossil resources like oil and coal. Boosters say the green boom will create more than 100,000 new jobs for Norrbotten county, a rural region which holds roughly the combined population of Duluth and the Iron Range.
Why all this development? Sweden is requiring the reduction of carbon emissions in its economy while investing in viable solutions.
Now, Sweden is not one of the world’s largest steel producers. The United States produces far more steel, but is still only the fourth largest steelmaking nation.
Additionally, Sweden produces iron and steel at much higher cost than the world’s biggest producer: China. But here again, the United States is more similar to Sweden in this regard than it is to China. The U.S is following the path of another aging giant, the United Kingdom, where specialty steel production in northern England replaced vast steel mills years ago.
The U.S. steel industry is getting smaller and higher tech because it must. As such, our region’s mining industry is either part of that change or it will become a blink-on, blink-off resource colony, a couple thousand workers at best. The prospects in northern Sweden seem far preferable.
U.S. Steel’s DRI pellet facility is an important development, one that promises continued investment in iron production here on the Mesabi. But when this new facility is up and running, we will be at the starting line — not the finish.
Long term progress will require much bigger investments from mining and steel companies. Indeed, it will require more of the state and of us as individuals. We need to think beyond the blunt forces of today’s markets to imagine the world of the middle century and beyond.
Our ore resources will be strained by then; not exhausted, but less rich. If you can’t mine more, you have to mine smarter. There’s no way to do that without adopting a rich portfolio of efficient, value-added production. Removing carbon-based energy from the mix is not only good for the planet, it presents opportunity for our region.
Further, missing this opportunity dramatically shortens the life of our local mines. Resentment of efforts to reduce carbon emissions is misplaced. Climate change is demonstrably real and can be mitigated. The real enemy, as ever, remains the hard work involved in swiftly adapt to change and the temptation of doing nothing even if it kills us.
Aaron J. Brown is an author, radio producer, and instructor at Minnesota North College. He writes the blog MinnesotaBrown.com. He’s working on a book about Victor Power called “Power in the Wilderness.” Contact him at aaronjbrown@yahoo.com.
