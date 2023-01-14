It’s been a busy opening to the 2023-24 legislative session in Minnesota featuring a wide variety of bills introduced and a lot less drama than the start in Washington D.C.
Ultimately, what happens in our nation’s capital will probably amount to a giant hill of nothing. Just look at how the last two years have been wasted on committee investigations that went nowhere, tax return witch hunts that ended with a thud, and general gridlock on both sides of the aisle.
Who am I kidding? It’s been that way in D.C. for what seems like my entire lifetime.
There’s also been a lot of gridlock in St. Paul over the last several years, but overall, it seems to me more gets done there that more closely affects you and me.
This session promises to provide a lot of progress one way or the other considering one political party—the Democrats—control all three branches of the state government.
That means there’s a pretty darn good chance a few things are going to get done. How it all shakes out remains to be seen and how it affects you personally will depend on your political leanings.
At the end of the day, all we can hope is those in control have voters needs and wants in mind when they introduce their bills and make their votes and don’t let special interests dictate how they use their numbers advantage.
While some of the biggie bills introduced thus far have gotten the most headlines—cannabis anybody—it’s interesting, and, frankly, important, that Minnesotans take a deeper dive into what is going on in the state legislature.
Afterall, as someone once said: “An educated citizenry is a vital requisite for our survival as a free people.”
One of the bills that popped for me this week is HF4, which the House Transportation Finance and Policy Committee approved this week on a split-voice vote.
The proposed legislation that would expand access to driver’s licenses in Minnesota is now headed to the House Judiciary Finance and Civil Law Committee.
According to a news release from the House, the bill would allow a person to obtain a driver’s license or state identification card without showing proof of legal presence in the United States. Amended by the committee, the bill also would include data protection practices to ensure immigration status isn’t shared across state agencies, said Rep. Aisha Gomez (DFL-Mpls), the bill sponsor.
Until 2003, residents of Minnesota did not have to provide proof of legal residence to get a driver’s license. Eighteen states have in law what is being proposed.
“Minnesota needs to restore access for all residents of the state to drive regardless of immigration status. Having the ability to obtain a driver’s license should be viewed as a human right and a necessity for all of our communities to be safe commuting and traveling on our roads. Parents, workers, students, and the many great folks who do so much to build our diverse economy deserve access to driving legally with a license,” Rep. María Isa Pérez-Vega (DFL-St. Paul) said in a statement.
Those opposed to the bill say it would undermine the purposes and objectives of federal immigration law and “facilitates further illegal conduct.”
Shari Rendall, director of state and local engagement for the Federation for American Immigration Reform, wrote, in part: “A driver’s license is useful to create an appearance of lawful presence and serves as a virtual passport to the nation, opening many doors that would otherwise be unavailable. In addition to giving an individual the ability to travel freely throughout the country, it is also used for countless other purposes like registering to vote and applying for government benefits, as well as for establishing bank and credit card accounts.”
—-
District 7B Rep. Dave Lislegard has authored and co-authored several bills on the house side so far, including three bonding bills of local significance.
HF 87 seeks $7.9 million to design, construct, renovate, furnish, and equip the renovation and expansion of the buildings at the Minnesota Discovery Center and Redhead Mountain Bike Park Trailhead.
It includes money for a year-round entrance that is ADA compliant; a multiuse space for educational and general event opportunities; new archival space; removal and replacement of failing infrastructure, and other improvements.
HF 86 seeks $800,000 in bond proceeds for a grant to the City of Aurora for improvements to the community center including preserving or replacing windows, roofing, mechanical or electrical systems, and other things.
HF 85 seeks $2 million in bonding money for a grant to the city of Buhl to design, construct, furnish and equip a new water treatment system, including a new water tower.
—-
Over on the Senate side, two of our local representatives, Sen. Grant Hauschild (Senate District 3) and Sen. Rob Farnsworth (Senate District 7), have been busy as well.
Hauschild has introduced or co-authored several bills (or amendments or changes to existing legislation) including SF 123: A bill for an act relating to education; providing for school lunch and breakfast for all students; amending Minnesota Statutes 2022, sections 124D.111, subdivisions 1a, 4; 124D.1158, subdivisions 1, 3, 4.
The language introduced says “Any Minnesota school that participates in the United States Department of Agriculture National School Lunch Program must provide, at no cost, a federally reimbursable lunch to all enrolled students each school day.”
Bravo on that bill Mr. Hauschild. They say there is no such thing as a free lunch, but there should be in schools.
One of the bills Farnsworth is attached to, SF65, is a a bill for an act relating to public safety; appropriating money for additional school safety specialists.
If enacted it will provide $1 million in fiscal year 2024 and another million in fiscal year 2025 from the general fund to the commissioner of public safety for eight additional school safety specialists at the Minnesota School Safety Center (MnSSC).
MnSSC, serves K-12 public, private, charter, and tribal schools, coordinates and collaborates with the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE); School Safety Technical Assistance Center and Restorative Justice Program and is soused within Minn. Department of Public Safety/ Homeland Security and Emergency Management Division.
Its mission is to serve as a resource to schools, law enforcement, public safety, emergency management and community partners, providing information, guidance, training and technical assistance for best practices in all- hazard safety planning for schools and Coordinating prevention, protection, mitigation, response, and recovery activities with federal, tribal, state and local partners.
These are just a sampling of the bills out there. If you want more info head over to www.leg.mn.gov.
