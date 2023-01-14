It’s been a busy opening to the 2023-24 legislative session in Minnesota featuring a wide variety of bills introduced and a lot less drama than the start in Washington D.C.

Ultimately, what happens in our nation’s capital will probably amount to a giant hill of nothing. Just look at how the last two years have been wasted on committee investigations that went nowhere, tax return witch hunts that ended with a thud, and general gridlock on both sides of the aisle.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments