The Mountain Iron-Buhl Rangers’ biggest fan, Victor Buffetta, is in heaven, where his spirit surely was cheering on the boys to victory in the 2022 state championship high school football game.

That’s just how Vic felt about his beloved hometown of Mountain Iron, where he grew up, met and married the love of his life, Lorraine Giru, where they raised their sons Rick and Larry and daughter Paula, and where many of his family still live.

