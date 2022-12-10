Victor Buffetta of Mountain Iron is pictured at the Mesabi Daily News office a number of years ago to be interviewed about his World War II service. Vic, an enthusiastic Mountain Iron fan, died at age 92 in 2017.
The banner headline in the Mesabi Tribune topped the story by Ben Romsaas telling about the MIB Rangers’ success. The Mountain Iron Red Raiders took the state title 50 years ago.
LINDA TYSSEN
Victor Buffetta of Mountain Iron is pictured at the Mesabi Daily News office a number of years ago to be interviewed about his World War II service. Vic, an enthusiastic Mountain Iron fan, died at age 92 in 2017.
The Mountain Iron-Buhl Rangers’ biggest fan, Victor Buffetta, is in heaven, where his spirit surely was cheering on the boys to victory in the 2022 state championship high school football game.
That’s just how Vic felt about his beloved hometown of Mountain Iron, where he grew up, met and married the love of his life, Lorraine Giru, where they raised their sons Rick and Larry and daughter Paula, and where many of his family still live.
When Vic served in the Navy in World War II with his brother Frank, Vic said he had told Frank, “Let’s go Bon-Air (popular tavern in Mountain Iron) and have a drink. It’s only 9,000 miles away.” And when Vic died, scores of Mountain Iron people turned out to say goodbye at his funeral. Victor died in 2017 at age 92.
He was born in 1925 in Mountain Iron to Italian parents Frank and Mary (Petrelli) Buffetta. His obituary had read, “He was the number one fan at Mountain Iron-Buhl sporting events for many years.” Infirmities of aging didn’t keep him from doing the things he loved to do. So he would drive his motorized scooter to the football field or the school gym to watch the games. He belonged to Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Mountain Iron and was disappointed when it closed. He was proud to be 100 percent Italian and proud to be a member of Yoki-Bergman American Legion Post 220 of Mountain Iron. He retired from U.S. Steel in 1982 as a foreman.
The Buffetta name had long been familiar to me as being synonymous with Mountain Iron, I said in a 2017 column. “The sports pages often carry the Buffetta name, of a coach or a player from MIB—as MDN columnist Jimmy Laine said to me, ‘The Vicster’ was Mr. Sports, a No. 1 fan of watching his great-grandchildren compete.’”
In his funeral homily, Father Moravitz talked of Vic’s booming voice and straight-forward nature, and that he was so honored to officiate at the funeral of one such as Victor Buffetta, a man of the old school, of the Greatest Generation, the likes of which shall not pass this way again.
Victor and Lorraine’s children and grandchildren and great-grandchildren did them proud. Grandson Brian Buffetta teaches at Merritt Elementary School and is an assistant varsity football coach. Grandson Jeff Buffetta teaches at Merritt Elementary School and is the head girls and boys basketball coach. Vic’s son Rick Buffetta was honored a few years back for his 47 years of coaching basketball at MIB. Vic’s spirit is beaming with pride at the news of the victory, as written in the story by Ben Romsaas in the Mesabi Tribune:
MINNEAPOLIS—Fifty years since their last state championship appearance, this year’s Mountain Iron-Buhl football team wanted to know what it was like to win it all.
Saturday, the Rangers did exactly that, coming back from multiple double-digit deficits on their way to a 28-25 win over Spring Grove, giving MI-B their first-ever state title under the Ranger nickname. Back in 1972, the Mountain Iron Red Raiders won the Class B state title in the first-ever state title game.
“Don’t give up,” player Asher Zubich said. “Not a lot of people get to even play in this game. We took this as the chance of a lifetime. We told ourselves before the game, it’s going to be rough. There will be lots of downs, maybe more downs than ups. We had pride. We had heart and we just kept fighting the whole game.”
Coach Dan Zubich said, “The tone had been set a long time ago. We came down here in ‘18, played Mountain Lake and they rolled us. We came back in ‘19. These guys were freshmen playing in the semifinals and Hancock was too much for us. … Now we’re state champs.”
Reflecting one last time on the team from Mountain Iron 50 years ago, Asher Zubich said that group was their biggest source of inspiration.
“For us, that team was pretty much our idol. We looked back on them. After every practice we mentioned their name, the ’72 team. That just shows that 50 years from now, we’ll still be talked about.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.