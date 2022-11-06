The hallmark of modern life is complexity. How are you? Busy. What’s next week look like? Busy. When’s that going to change? Heart attack, dementia or death, I suppose. I could try yoga but I can’t account for what my digestive system will do if I stretch like that. I could meditate. That actually works. But I’m pretty busy (See above). Maybe when things calm down (Appendix A).

I’ve been feeling a lot of pressure lately, trying to finish a big writing project. I don’t want to bore you with the details. I’ll do that when the book comes out. Sufficed to say, I wrote a nine-pound manuscript that needs to lose 40 percent of its body weight if it’s going to survive. (It takes after me).

