Everyone wants to be a superstar. The sage advice of one of these was simply, “If you put in as much time and work is as I have, you could be too.”
I recalled this last week at a St. Louis County Board hearing where they considered changes to their Septic Ordinance. Several changes pushed by Commissioner Nelson actually made sense. Replacing just a faulty component instead of the whole system was a no-brainer, and having the Septic Department approve most variances, rather than the expensive and time-consuming rigmarole with the Board of Adjustment, was also an improvement.
One change, however, of more requirements for homeowner installations, I raised objections to. Currently, homeowners can install their own system if they have access to the equipment needed. This, of course, can save them a pile of money, over hiring a contractor. With systems running 20 to 30, even $40,000 in some cases, this is no small deal. A designer still has to draw up a plan; the homeowner simply follows this blueprint. The rub with this now is that the sewer squad complains that it takes too much staff time to check on these installations that they are done right, so they want these homeowners to go to sewer school first.
I questioned, shouldn’t this be the JOB of the septic department to be checking on this activity? If all they’re going to do is sit in the office, fill out some forms and poke at their computers, maybe we don’t really need them. Other trades, construction, road jobs, etc. have inspectors on-site continuously, to ensure everything goes smoothly. Yes, there are some technical points to be noted, but this isn’t rocket science. Do you need a diploma from Dunwoody just to build a garden shed?
Puzzling too, is the cavalier attitude of officials how everyone is supposed to be able to afford these golden monstrosities. Interestingly, a recent analysis by the Franklin News Foundation identified our town of Aurora as the ‘poorest town in Minnesota’, with citizens’ mean income of $32,207, and other area communities likely in the same boat. What about families who only make $20,000 or $10,000 … and this is for food, housing, clothes, heat, medical, school, transportation - EVERYTHING! And they want this bedraggled chap to put in a $20 or $30,000 system? Have these jokers lost their marbles?
So the county starts out by telling this poor devil he better put in a new system, or else… They don’t help him accomplish this; just figure it out! On any other planet this is called an unfunded mandate. So this guy with four kids, house payments, a 30 year old car he’s limping along and a budget tighter than a fiddle string, now thinks he can save some cash by installing this system himself. Not so fast though, now he has to go to sewer school first. And he gets to pay for that, too. Perfect. Another unfunded mandate!
No big deal though, we’re told…it’s only a couple days and $200-$300. That is until you start looking into it. One class turns into two classes- five days long- and the $200-$300 now has grown to $800-$900; with the homeowner missing five days of work, add another $1,000. If he ends up taking these classes at St. Cloud or Mankato, you can also throw in another $1,000 for hotel, meals and travel. My, how fast $200-$300 has grown to $2,000-$3,000! But, heck, the Septic Lieutenants were only off by a factor of 10! It begs the question, I wonder if they would allow YOU that much leeway if your system wasn’t quite up to snuff?
I questioned what sense does the ‘hands-off’ policy of these inspectors make? Wouldn’t it be better to share some of their expertise with these homeowners to help them succeed, rather than just condemn them when they fail? Answer; bad idea. Well, maybe only one class could be required, and the other one waived. Commissioner McDonald pressed the point - could the department guarantee that only one class be needed? Answer; mumbling. Why not then, I offered, doesn’t St. Louis County provide this class; after all, they could zero in on problems specific to the geology and soils right here. This would be perfect, and the county could be a partner, working WITH citizens for our common goal of clean water! This idea fizzled too, and the County Board finally passed these changes without any adjustments.
It is curious that this county revels in its authority to mandate, to order and condemn, but completely abdicates its responsibility to participate in this operation. It’s up to the citizens, contractors, designers - anybody but the county - to ensure clean water! Authority without responsibility is a disjointed albatross out of sync with reality.
Notice a recent example. Give a fellow a badge and gun and you have a cop with authority. Now add responsibility to this and you have a powerful force for good. Look at the officers - heroes all - who stormed the school in Nashville and took down the deranged shooter. Truly, these are the finest this country has to offer. Subtract responsibility from this equation, and you have a George Floyd fiasco.
After I made my presentation, two members of the audience, on the record, offered their thanks and stated they agreed with all my points. Later, another lady told me the same. It would be enlightening to know how many others think the county should be an active participant and stop shirking their responsibility for clean water, off to the citizens. If you agree with this premise, contact our County Commissioners. Write, call, e-mail them or grab ‘em on the street. Or simply send them this column. They’ll get the picture. They enjoy the power, but vanish when the work begins. If St. Louis County wants the glory, then don’t lay the expense and work on us.
Jim Hofsommer
Colvin Township Supervisor
