If you stare at the same view and in the same direction long enough your eyes can get a little blurry. It can become difficult to focus or to see beyond what’s in front of you when that happens.
Switching your perspective and focus can prove to be challenging.
There are people in my life that no matter how many times they face hurdles, they become some sort of Olympic star jumping over them like they are in a race that they have trained for their entire lives.
They see possibility instead of the challenge in front of them. They see a path forward instead of the roadblock in front of them. They can see it and believe it and achieve it.
They look at the world with optimism and hope. They see the good in people, in situations, in most everything.
In a room full of clutter, they see the space to move items to a place where they could belong. On a blustery snowy day, they see the beauty of the frosted trees. They see sunshine beyond the clouds, even when the forecast calls for rain all day.
They put on their rose-colored glasses and see things better than they are. They see the prince that is beyond the kiss of a hundred frogs. When they cannot reach, they get out the step stool and are able to reach higher than others thought possible.
I am inspired by their view on the world. I strive for that. I love my rose-colored glasses. I feel like they come with peace signs and words of love and affirmation.
My favorite view in the world is the one through my toddler’s eyes. She is so smiley and happy. She sees possibility in everything. She sees love everywhere.
She can find the good in the pile of trash and wonder how broken toy has made its way to that pile. “But mom—it’s perfect,” she will say when I try to tell her it has seen better days. She will pick up the object and show me how good it really is and how it can be modified to be something I didn’t realize it could be.
I do not try to convince her to see it the way I did before hearing her optimism. Instead, I take a step back and see it through her rose-colored glasses.
