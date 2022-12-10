I’ve been seeing a lot of cable television ads for motion-detecting LED lights. Apparently, we all desperately need to flood our yards with torrents of photons upon even the slightest provocation.

Consider the homeowner’s greatest known threats, a garden-lusting rabbit or a bumbling potential thief (wearing a tight fitting knit cap so you KNOW he’s up to no good). Neither can escape these tireless beams. Indeed, with lights like these, you can sleep easy every night knowing that your garage apron glows brighter than a Cape Horn lighthouse. Well, maybe not sleep. It’s too bright for that. But you can roll around in bed with a faint sense of security.

