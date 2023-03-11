The other day actor Will Ferrell appeared on my television screen to say that General Motors is going electric. You don’t have to be a business expert to realize that by the time a company hires Buddy the Elf to star in a Super Bowl ad, a large strategic move is already well underway.

Within the decade, electric cars will become mainstream—even here on the Iron Range. It won’t be easy. A lot will change. There will be winners and losers. And yet, this will occur.

