A century ago, Iron Range communities like Hibbing, Virginia and Eveleth drew the ire of certain business and political minds for their lavish spending on public works and education. Hibbing even boasted the nickname “the Richest Village on Earth” for its ability to levy enormous tax revenues off of the unfathomable wealth of nearby iron mines.

Pioneer political leaders like Hibbing’s Vic Power, Virginia’s Mike Boylan and Eveleth’s Victor Essling joined forces to reclaim the wealth leaving their towns on U.S. Steel’s trains. They built world class communities, even as the Twin Cities press labeled them pirates. Ultimately, these men’s grip on power slipped before they shuffled off this mortal coil. The likes of their sort would not be seen again, mostly because company-friendly lawmakers prohibited their methods and rendered mining taxation stable and small by comparison.

