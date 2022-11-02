I retired from the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office last year, having begun in 1989 and serving the last 18 years as Undersheriff.

I came to know Jason Lukovsky when I was a newly promoted Sergeant and he was assigned as a patrol deputy to my crew. I watched Jason rise through the ranks as an Investigator, Sergeant, Lieutenant, Supervising Deputy and now succeeding me as Undersheriff.

