I retired from the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office last year, having begun in 1989 and serving the last 18 years as Undersheriff.
I came to know Jason Lukovsky when I was a newly promoted Sergeant and he was assigned as a patrol deputy to my crew. I watched Jason rise through the ranks as an Investigator, Sergeant, Lieutenant, Supervising Deputy and now succeeding me as Undersheriff.
Over the years Jason stood out as a tenacious investigator and skilled law enforcement professional. He simply excelled in all aspects of his assignments. Over time, he willingly took on positions and earned promotions, a track that gave him skills and insight into how to help manage an agency with so many moving parts: Jail, 911 Communications, Patrol, Investigations, Civil/Warrants, Emergency Management, and Rescue Squad.
As a leader, Jason has a reputation for being honest and fair. He has a great attitude and an unwavering commitment to staff and St. Louis County. It is no wonder that unions within Duluth Police Department and the St Louis County Sheriff’s Office have endorsed him. He is the real deal, and those who work with him know that. The only thing that has taken priority over his career has been his devotion to his family- they are priority number one.
When I was preparing for retirement last year, Sheriff Litman and I discussed my replacement and one name floated to the top. On my last day of work, I was beaming with the knowledge that my position would be filled by someone so competent and who had proven he had the skills and leadership ability to do the job.
The residents of St Louis County have been well-served by Jason Lukovsky’s service as a top-notch public safety professional. I ask for your support in electing him on November 8th as St Louis County Sheriff.
