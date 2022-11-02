The political rhetoric and venom spewed by candidates during this election cycle is unfortunate and a sad commentary on the state of our nation. Fortunately for those of us on the Iron Range, the tone has been much more civil with personal attacks against one another very limited and for that I along with most Iron Rangers are eternally grateful. Hats off to all the candidates for focusing on the issues and not one another.
This past week the Mesabi Tribune published their “Mine Edition” and afforded candidates running for state and federal offices to submit an article regarding their campaign and their position on any issue they wish to write about. It was Candidate Matt Norri’s submission that caught my attention as it was the first time, I found that he had crossed the line, made statements that were outright lies and totally inaccurate thus forcing this response.
Mr. Norri wrote that “Lislegard talks a good game about supporting mining, but too often he does what’s politically convenient by voting for anti-mining policies, tax increases, and supporting party leaders who simply don’t support mining in Minnesota.” I find it ironic that Rep Lislegard has been endorsed by District 11 United Steel Workers Union and Lorenco Goncalves, the CEO of Cliffs, the largest producer of domestic steel in the United States. Why would they support Rep Lislegard if he was taking the votes you insinuate, he has taken? Lies won’t help you establish trust as an elected official Mr. Norri.
Mr. Norri stated, “We’ve watched as the permits for PolyMet have languished for literally decades,…”
Perhaps you missed the celebration held with PolyMet officials, local elected officials and others when PolyMet received their “PERMIT TO MINE” from the MN DNR! PolyMet is FULLY PERMITTED and that happened under the DFL administration of Governor’s Dayton and Walz, along with Speaker Hortman and Rep Lislegard. FACTS MATTER, you should know them before making untrue statements to your potential constituents. I will agree that legal challenges have delayed the next step in the process for PolyMet, but at this time it is the first non-ferrous mine to be fully permitted in the history of the State of Minnesota.
Finally, you stated that “Just this past session Dave Lislegard voted to raise electric rates for iron mines,…”. Mr. Norri, the Legislature does not control electric rates for any power producing company or consumer in the State of Minnesota. Electric rates are approved by the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission, an independent oversight committee that does not allow any sitting elected official to serve on the commission. Government is a complicated and complex operation with many nuances you may not be familiar with. Perhaps you should have someone experienced in the legislature review your statements before going public.
In closing, for anyone that thinks Rep Lislegard has not fought for mining and miners, I ask you what rock are you living under? Dave has been out front over the past decade leading rallies for PolyMet, Twin Metals, Cliffs, steelworkers at all mine facilities even those outside of his district. As stated by Chris Johnson, president of USW Local 2705T(HibTac) in the recent Mine Edition, discussing the need for legislative support to keep HibTac open; “Rep Lislegard has been particularly helpful, and Rep Sandstede has also been seeking a solution.” Dave has led the fight and will continue the fight on all the issues that are critical to the future well being of the Iron Range as he has done since being elected to the legislature.
