The political rhetoric and venom spewed by candidates during this election cycle is unfortunate and a sad commentary on the state of our nation. Fortunately for those of us on the Iron Range, the tone has been much more civil with personal attacks against one another very limited and for that I along with most Iron Rangers are eternally grateful. Hats off to all the candidates for focusing on the issues and not one another.

This past week the Mesabi Tribune published their “Mine Edition” and afforded candidates running for state and federal offices to submit an article regarding their campaign and their position on any issue they wish to write about. It was Candidate Matt Norri’s submission that caught my attention as it was the first time, I found that he had crossed the line, made statements that were outright lies and totally inaccurate thus forcing this response.

