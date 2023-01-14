Val Bazzani would have been pleased his paisanos, like fellow Italian-Americans Rocci Lucarelli and Dominic Elioff and Bill Krall and others such as Jerry Baland, came to bid farewell to their friend.
And Val would have been happy that the choir from Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Virginia came to sing at his funeral Mass at St. Joseph’s Church in Gilbert. Val had been director of the Holy Spirit choir for 20 years.
Valentine Joseph “Val” Bazzani, a resident of Fayal Township south of Eveleth, was taken tragically from this life at age 91. He died December 28, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth from injuries sustained in an auto accident.
He was born on February 8, 1931, in Parkville to Andrea and Matilda (Detachak) Bazzani. He graduated from Mountain Iron High School and enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving in the 82nd Airborne and assigned to the 197th Tanks Division. He was assistant engineer for the City of Virginia more than 30 years. He belonged to the Sons of Italy, Virginia Elks, American Legion and 4th Degree Knights of Columbus.
His obituary read, “Val was always fixing something—cleaning something and busy cleaning and arranging the garage. Val spent many hours mowing and keeping the yard well-trimmed. In the winter, he was kept busy plowing the large yard and his neighbors’ yards. Val made many flower gardens. He always had his cat, Snowshoes, following him. He sang and traveled with the I Cantatori Italian group for 30 years. Val was a giving man and tried to help those in need.”
He is survived by his wife, Marcia (Strumbell Venne); son, Dennis Bazzani; daughter, Amy Addy (Justin Mayne); daughter-in-law, Colleen Bazzani; sisters-in-law, Susan Strumbell (Ray Johnson), Rosemary Strumbell, Donna Strumbell, Marlene Kobal; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Joe Kobal; first wife, Shirley; second wife, Barbara; son, Vincent Bazzani; brother, Matthew Kobal and stepbrother, James Bazzani.
---
Val Bazzani was an outgoing, personable man. In the days before COVID, every fourth Tuesday we’d have funeral choir practice, and Val would be there with his Italian charm greeting everyone.
At a funeral some months ago, members of the St. Joseph’s funeral choir we had before COVID were talking with Val and inquired if he might be our director and get the choir started again. We knew he was a great singer. He smiled and said he’d give it some thought. Then Val and I chatted at the door of a clinic where both of us had appointments, and again he said he’d give the choir some thought.
One day as I was meeting friends at Grandma’s Restaurant, I saw Val and his wife Marcia having lunch. His son Vincent had recently died, and I extended my sympathy. He said it was so hard to lose a child, and sadness showed in his eyes. And I was glad he had Marcia by his side.
Val Bazzani loved music and he loved singing, and for many years had been a mainstay in I Cantatori with his paisanos singing songs of their ancestors’ homeland Italy. I last heard the group perform at their Sons of Italy Christmas party, and sadly I Cantatori is no more. He also enjoyed being part of Father Perk’s Polka Mass, too, back in the day. Father Frank Perkovich has been gone since 2018, when he died at 89, and now Val Bazzani has joined him.
