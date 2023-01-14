Val Bazzani would have been pleased his paisanos, like fellow Italian-Americans Rocci Lucarelli and Dominic Elioff and Bill Krall and others such as Jerry Baland, came to bid farewell to their friend.

And Val would have been happy that the choir from Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Virginia came to sing at his funeral Mass at St. Joseph’s Church in Gilbert. Val had been director of the Holy Spirit choir for 20 years.

