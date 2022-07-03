Tom Gillach loved the Fourth of July holiday, and he loved July 3, when his beloved Aurora would have its parade. Tom Gillach loved anything to do with community, in fact, all communities of the Iron Range. He was especially fond of the Eveleth Clown Band.
And he surely is smiling down from heaven today because the zany musicians he loved are traveling to Aurora to pay tribute to Tom, who died last September. His friends had tried many times to honor him as grand marshal, and each time he had said no, that someone else was more deserving. In 2021 he finally said yes, and I would interview him while having coffee and fresh pastries outside The Hive bakery and restaurant on Aurora’s main street.
Tom told me about his parents, his siblings, his children, his dear wife Laurie McCauley, about his education and about his teaching in Aurora and his coaching. He talked about his community, about the future of Polymet. And he talked about his abiding faith, and that “there will come a time when it will all be up to the good Lord.” Three months later he would die.
A few days ago, Bobby Jo Mineheine, niece of Tom’s wife and a member of the Celebrate Aurora committee, called and we got to talking about Tom. She told of his ever-present exuberance and energy, of how he had survived throat cancer, and what a great guy he was and what a loving couple Tom and Laurie had been.
I remembered a number of years ago when Tom had come to the front counter of the Mesabi Daily News, bursting with enthusiasm, and told me about his latest plans. He and Bobby Jo dreamed of an East Range all-class reunion, and they, along with their committees, were going to make it happen. They did.
Bobby Jo and her Aunt Laurie are pleased the Eveleth Clown Band will make a special appearance in Aurora this evening. And surely Tom is singing along with them, and heaven is rocking.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.