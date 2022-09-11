According to the White House Office of Consumer Affairs, people typically share a bad experience with 15, 20-25 people, or more. On the other hand, about 1 out of 10 people will share a positive experience. So, this is my attempt to help level the playing field in a world entangled in much turmoil.
My family and I traveled to Virginia, Minnesota, for my niece’s wedding Briana Quiroz & Bryce Negen, last Saturday, August 27, with a final travel destination at Range Regional Airport. That is where we met Rachel Manzanarez Cuffe, our Minnesota Nice TSA Hero.
The plan, take an Uber to our hotel in Virginia. My father and I were distracted by the stuffed bear and moose that met us at the airport. As good travelers, we had to stop and take selfies, but 10 minutes later, we turned around and noticed that everyone that arrived with us was banished—no cars, taxis, or people in the parking lot. My two sons were looking for signs of life at the airport entrance, Uber did not service the area, and the nearest one was an hour away in Duluth, so we were stuck.
A TSA officer approached my sons at the parking lot to offer assistance as it was apparent that we looked lost. After we explained our dilemma to Rachel, she said, “I live in Virginia and near your hotel; if you want, I can give you guys a ride?” My heart was relieved and full of joy to have met such a selfless hospitable individual. She had finished her shift at the airport and was headed home. We had a chance to chat with Rachel and get to know her better, and once we arrived at the hotel, she mentioned, “I work on Sunday; if you guys want a lift to the airport in the morning?” Wow! Of course, we accepted her offer. I thought it would be prudent to offer her some gas money, and it was the least we could do after she rescued us and solved our predicament. Rachel turned my offer down and explained that being able to help somebody in need was fulfilling enough for her, and she was happy to help.
If Virginia, MN, had awards going out to residents that embody their “Minnesota Nice” slogan, Rachel Manzanarez Cuffe at the Range Regional Airport would be August 2022 Minnesota Nice TSA Hero. Rachel is our TSA Hero, a wonderful human being I was fortunate to meet during my trip to Virginia, and my great new friend.
