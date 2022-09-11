According to the White House Office of Consumer Affairs, people typically share a bad experience with 15, 20-25 people, or more. On the other hand, about 1 out of 10 people will share a positive experience. So, this is my attempt to help level the playing field in a world entangled in much turmoil.

My family and I traveled to Virginia, Minnesota, for my niece’s wedding Briana Quiroz & Bryce Negen, last Saturday, August 27, with a final travel destination at Range Regional Airport. That is where we met Rachel Manzanarez Cuffe, our Minnesota Nice TSA Hero.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments