As mayors from cities across northeastern Minnesota, from Aitkin to the North Shore and Ely to Grand Rapids, we are incredibly disappointed that the Minnesota Legislature failed to pass a bonding bill this session, as is common the even-year of the legislative sessions. This important investment by the state helps fund capital improvement projects in communities across the state. It’s disappointing that even with a $9+ billion budget surplus, legislative leaders, and the governor couldn’t reach an agreement to get things done for the people of Minnesota.
To be clear, we are appreciative of our northern legislators who sponsored and advocated for so many of our projects. In particular, we are grateful for Senator Bakk’s work as chair of the Senate Capital Investment Committee.
Our communities in northern Minnesota had high hopes of being included in a bonding bill, and had projects submitted from many area towns that are important to our residents. To name a few:
• City of Virginia- submitted $10 million for water and sewer infrastructure
• City of Tower, Joint wastewater- $1.75 million for wastewater infrastructure
•City of Buhl- $1.45 million for water infrastructure
• City of Aitkin- $565,000 for their community room and public bathrooms at the park
• City of Gilbert- $6.25 million for their water treatment plant
• City of Hibbing- $22 million towards a regional public safety building
• City of Silver Bay- $3 million for the multi-modal trailhead center
• City of Aurora- $2.5 million to help with the St. James pit water level and $637,00 for the community center
• City of Hoyt Lakes- $1.5 million for the community and wellness center
• City of Biwabik- $4 million for water and sewer infrastructure
• City of Chisholm- $3 million for the Sports arena and curling club
Our communities are now left wondering how these important projects will move forward. Our projects are already facing significant increases due to inflation and supply chain issues. With no partnership from the state, communities will need to re-evaluate plans. As mayors, we believe that funding public infrastructure should be a priority for Minnesota. Today, we call on Governor Walz, Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller, and House Speaker Melissa Hortman, as well as legislators from both sides of the aisle to go back to work and pass a bonding bill that helps all of Minnesota.
Furthermore, because of the budget surplus, there was a bipartisan tax deal ready to be passed at the end of the legislative session. This tax bill included significant increases for Local Government Aid (LGA) that helps to keep our towns providing necessary services without raising taxes on its citizens. There was also property tax relief for homeowners and help for families with the child tax credit. There were important provisions for Iron Range schools, including an extension of the Iron Range School Consolidation and Cooperatively Operated School account. There are also important construction sales tax exemptions for school projects in Ely, Rock Ridge, Hibbing, Chisholm and Nashwauk/Keewatin. We were fortunate to have Senator Tom Bakk and Representative Dave Lislegard on the Tax Conference Committee to help negotiate this bipartisan agreement. Now we ask that the legislature see it through to the finish line.
As mayors, we want to ensure our residents have the services they need without having to raise taxes. We want to run our cities efficiently with the highest quality services we can provide. To do that, we need support from our state. Governor Walz, Leader Miller, Speaker Hortman – please go back to work and get the job done in a special session. Our communities can’t wait one more day.
Signed,
The Following Iron Range Mayors
John Klarich, Mayor of Buhl
Andrea Zupancich, Mayor of Babbitt
Bob Vlaisavljevich, Mayor of Eveleth
John Champa, Mayor of Chisholm
Peggy Anderson, Mayor of Mountain Iron
Karl Oberstar Jr., Mayor of Gilbert
Megan Workman, Mayor of Aitkin
Wade LeBlanc, Mayor of Silver Bay
Larry Cuffe, Mayor of Virginia
David Setterberg, Mayor of Tower
Chris Swanson, Mayor of Two Harbors
Dale Christy, Mayor of Grand Rapids
Jim Weikum, Mayor of Biwabik
Roger Skraba, Mayor of Ely
David Zins, Mayor of Hoyt Lakes
Cal Saari, Mayor of Nashwauk
Rick Cannata, Mayor of Hibbing
Doug Gregor, Mayor of Aurora
