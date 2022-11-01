Radtke LTE Jim Romsaas Nov 1, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Until this year I never saw the true importance of voting in a Primary election . My eyes were opened after meeting a man named Chad Walsh who was running for Sheriff in St. LouisCounty. He just happened to be at a community meeting I attended about a year and a half ago. After the meeting he was asked to say a few words about his interest in becoming ournew Sheriff. This guy gets up and starts talking about the Constitution and our rights given to us by God and explaining how the Sheriffs’ job it to protect those rights and how his jobis to work for the PEOPLE and not the Government. He said it’s not a Republican or Democrat position…a Sheriff protects and stands up for every citizen regardless of their beliefs.We the people vote that person in and he is accountable to the people! It blew my socks off! Here’s a guy out in the public ,interested in community events,talking to common folks,and genuinely interested in the concerns we have for safety in our areas and even the potential for interference from a tyrannical government. Covid brought to light alot of overreachby our state and federal officials and agencies who want to do the thinking and make decisions FOR you ( because you aren’t smart enough). It was a wake up call for many…and formany, they just went along with the narrative. But Chad Walsh had the courage to stand up when he needed to , because he knew his rights and watched even the St. Louis CountySheriffs office try to take his rights away illegally and try to shut his business down. I’ve lived in this county my whole life and I have never met our Sheriff, never have seen him around…"in fact, I’ve asked several people if they know who our Sheriff is and ….guess what?…".I think his name starts with an L? "is the response I get. That’s interesting….his under Sheriff isrunning in this election…no one knows him either. Then another name showed up running for Sheriff and he was in Duluth before, left, and came back….but I’m sure he’s not the guywe want either…do your research. The primary came and only 25% of registered voters showed up….I’m sure they were thinking like I used to..it’s no big deal, I’ll vote in November.Well, because of low turnout , Chad got a big amount of votes, but not enough….but he’s not giving up on 'we the people'…he registered to continue as a write in so the people canhave their voices heard in November. Honesty and Integrity are two qualities we need in a Sheriff and Chad has them and he’s not a part of the “establishment”. We need changein this County and to get it we need to exercise our freedom to vote. We can make a difference and it starts locally. Please write in "Chad Walsh" for Sheriff on November 8th.Sincerely, Teri Radtke 