Some of my earliest recollections of winter break from school involve being bundled up from head to toe in order to spend countless hours playing in the snow—making snowmen, sledding and occasionally engaging in snowball fights.
I grew up in a time when kids played outside for hours on end year-round. There were no video games or computers to compete for our time, and our television had very little to offer for little kids aside from Saturday morning cartoons.
The book and movie of Frosty the Snowman no doubt tapped into my creativity and inspired me to learn how to build snowmen.
One of the first snowmen I built had a helmet liner for a hat, sticks for arms, and a small twig for a nose.
I was so proud of that snowman that I made my mother take a photo of me standing beside it.
As I grew older, my friends and I worked together on creating some larger snowmen. We rounded up scarves, gloves, and even added a carrot for a nose on some—just like Frosty.
When my daughter was about three, I helped her build a snowman in our front yard.
The snow conditions were ideal to roll three fairly decent size balls to make the snowman’s body. We used cookies that had a hole in the center for eyes, a carrot for the nose, rocks for the mouth and sticks for the arms.
Once it was done, my daughter suggested that we needed to get a picture of our creation. So, we headed in the house to get the camera ready—load the film and check the batteries.
In the few short minutes we left our snowman unattended, we found it had been smashed to the ground. The german shepherd dog we owned at the time had knocked it over and was feasting on its cookie eyes.
I guess the dog made it a memorable occasion as to this day we still laugh about how shocked we were to see the snowman was gone. Part of the humor is that this likely wouldn’t have happened in modern times when just about everybody has a phone with a built -in camera stashed in their pocket.
It wasn’t long before our second child was old enough to join in snowmen making. He was mainly obsessed with making the biggest snowman possible and often enlisted my help to hoist the second and third sections onto the base.
My sister took snowman making to a whole new level when she gifted each of my kids with a snowman kit. The kit came with a bucket for a hat and hand painted wooden pieces to serve as the face, arms and buttons.
One year the weather conditions were just right in late winter for my son to build a snowman with his kit. It just so happened that he selected a site on the north side of our house, under the eaves where it was protected from the sun.
That snowman lasted about a month, if not longer and stands out as the best snowman ever to grace our front lawn.
Snowmen may only be around for a short period of time, but the experience of making them can live on for a lifetime.
May everyone have a safe and happy holiday season this year.
This column was written in memory of Christine Nosie, whom I spent many hours playing in the snow with while I was growing up.
