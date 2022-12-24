A snowman from the past

Marie Tolonen and the snowman she created when she was about five years old.

Some of my earliest recollections of winter break from school involve being bundled up from head to toe in order to spend countless hours playing in the snow—making snowmen, sledding and occasionally engaging in snowball fights.

I grew up in a time when kids played outside for hours on end year-round. There were no video games or computers to compete for our time, and our television had very little to offer for little kids aside from Saturday morning cartoons.

