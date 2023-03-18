Whenever I see classmates move to Florida or former co-workers relocated to Texas, they always go on about the weather. Isn’t it nice to be warm? And I suppose “warm” is better than 25 below, but at what cost?

American author Truman Capote once said, “It’s a scientific fact that if you stay in California you lose one point of your I.Q. every year.” The humorist Dave Barry later added, “But it’s worth it.” So it goes across all the hot states, where people lament 45 degree mornings and run their air conditioners like a ‘64 Mustang.

