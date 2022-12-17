Many years ago, Pat Panyan brought a wonderful homemade angel food cake to Bea Kapellar’s retirement party. Bea was saying farewell to her decades-long tenure as organist at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Gilbert, and we choir members had gathered to honor Bea. The cake was frosted in whipped cream with bits of crushed Heath candy bars, and it was the perfect ending to the get-together.
That was how Pat Panyan marked many a special occasion in Gilbert, with her signature baked goods. Her obituary listed this among her many accomplishments: “She loved to bake and cook. It was easy to attract the neighbor kids over for homemade bread, buns, and pizza. For many years she sold Christmas cookies and then apple strudel and potica out of her home.”
Mary “Pat” Panyan died December 3, 2022, at age 88 at Carefree Living in Virginia. She was born to John and Mary (Mestek) Bovitz October 5, 1934, in the Fraser mining location near Chisholm. Her husband Dick Panyan, native of Buhl and a longtime mathematics teacher and coach in Gilbert, died in 2020 at age 90. They had five children, Thomas, James, Mary (Scott) Lechtenberg, Greg, and Rob.
Pat and Dick were active in the city of Gilbert—planting flowers in the big ceramic pots on Broadway, teaching catechism, directing the funeral choir, bringing apple strudel to funeral lunches. We of the parade committee asked them more than once to be grand marshals, and the answer was the same every time: “Thank you, but there are others more deserving.”
Pat was pleasant as the choir director, for she always had a smile. She was well-schooled in music. She played the French horn and the baritone in the Chisholm High School band and the violin in the school orchestra. She played in the Mesabi Community Orchestra into her 70s.
Her obituary read, “Pat’s real passion was her devotion to her husband, five children, and grandchildren,” evidenced by her love for cooking and baking and her hospitality and generosity. Pat will be remembered for all these things. When I think of Pat Panyan, I shall remember her fondness for the bluish-green color called aqua. And her well-worn aqua apron had a special place at her visitation.
