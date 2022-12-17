Many years ago, Pat Panyan brought a wonderful homemade angel food cake to Bea Kapellar’s retirement party. Bea was saying farewell to her decades-long tenure as organist at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Gilbert, and we choir members had gathered to honor Bea. The cake was frosted in whipped cream with bits of crushed Heath candy bars, and it was the perfect ending to the get-together.

That was how Pat Panyan marked many a special occasion in Gilbert, with her signature baked goods. Her obituary listed this among her many accomplishments: “She loved to bake and cook. It was easy to attract the neighbor kids over for homemade bread, buns, and pizza. For many years she sold Christmas cookies and then apple strudel and potica out of her home.”

