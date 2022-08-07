Pietro, or Peter, Belcastro and his wife from France, Maria (Minard) Belcastro, are pictured in the early 1920s in Eveleth with their two sons, Samuel and Joseph, father of Jolane Belcastro Sundstrom of Duluth. Sundstrom has helped organize a reunion of the Belcastro relatives taking place this weekend in Eveleth. Peter Belcastro, who came to America from Italy as a young boy, was a barber in Eveleth.
This is San Giovanni in Fiore, the village in the mountains of southern Italy from which the Belcastros immigrated to the United States. The village is very old, and the ruins of Greek structures built many centuries ago can still be found there. The village gets heavy snow in the winter, has fresh spring water and an abundance of trees. In 900 A.D. the Normans claimed this was their favorite settlement in all of Europe.
Immigrants from southern Italy established Immaculate Conception Church, the Italian Catholic Church in Eveleth. The church building on Jones Street was demolished many years ago, but the stone grotto in the churchyard is still intact. Immigrants from southern Italy with these last names were all related — Greco, Basile, Belcastro, Mancina, Merandi and Marasco.
A whole lot of Italian relatives are getting together in Eveleth today, and chances are, they will have a grand time. It’s just that way with Italians. I am reminded of the Sons of Italy Christmas parties and how the guys are pals, paisans in the mother tongue.
Much reminiscing will surely be happening today as they take a walking tour of Eveleth and see the houses their ancestors built and where they raised their families. Six families, some distantly related, immigrated to Eveleth from San Giovanni in Fiore, Italy. The family names are Belcastro, Greco, Basile, Mancina, Merandi and Marasco.
“There is something very special about knowing one’s family history, and place of origin,” Jolane Belcastro Sundstrom said in an email sending information for the story I would do. Her grandfather was Peter Belcastro, a proud owner of a barber shop at Grant Avenue and Monroe Street.
The immigrants built an Italian house of worship, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and delivered the stones used in the grotto, still located behind a home, where the Italian church once stood.
“Some of the immigrants’ homes are still standing. All are over 100 years old. Likewise, we will spend time in the Eveleth cemetery remembering these courageous immigrants, who sacrificed so much to be in America. Imagine, they left their parents and many siblings behind never to see them again,” Jolane said.
It all began in the village of San Giovanni in Fiore, in the mountains of southern Italy. The village is very old, dating back to the 9th or 10th century, and the ruins of Greek structures built many centuries ago can still be found there.
May the relatives have a beautiful time today. They will see the grotto that still stands, they will visit the cemetery where their forebears are buried, they will have a guided tour of the Hippodrome by hockey great Johnny Mayasich.
The Italian families will gather again in three years, carrying on a tradition begun in the 1990s.
