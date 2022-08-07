A whole lot of Italian relatives are getting together in Eveleth today, and chances are, they will have a grand time. It’s just that way with Italians. I am reminded of the Sons of Italy Christmas parties and how the guys are pals, paisans in the mother tongue.

Much reminiscing will surely be happening today as they take a walking tour of Eveleth and see the houses their ancestors built and where they raised their families. Six families, some distantly related, immigrated to Eveleth from San Giovanni in Fiore, Italy. The family names are Belcastro, Greco, Basile, Mancina, Merandi and Marasco.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments