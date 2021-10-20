This is in response to Ron Niemala’s recent missive. Ron Niemala, former chair of the Itasca County GOP, who emerges from the shadows to politicize a nonpartisan race, while accusing one of the candidates of being partisan. Mr. Niemala knows better. Though Mr. Niemala’s words might lead one to believe that he is not quite bright, he actually knows exactly what he is doing. Mr. Niemala knows that there is absolutely no proposal to teach critical race theory in K-12 schools. Never has been, and never will be. Critical race theory is taught at some law schools, and has nothing to do with Minnesota social studies standards. But what better way to rile up a portion of base voters than to promote fear of a boogeyman. Mr. Niemala hopes that the voters of ISD 318 will argue about a non-issue rather than the real issues that matter to local children and families. He wins the prize for cynicism.
Niemala pretends to have questions about Mark Schroeder -- a solid and very qualified candidate -- but again, this is just pandering. Meanwhile, he apparently supports a candidate whose primary qualification appears to be that she has none; a candidate with absolutely no experience; a candidate who claims to be a teacher even though she has never held a teaching position; a candidate who does not understand science. This candidate -- Ms. Puglisi -- when asked by Heidi Holtan of KAXE where she gets her scientific information, replied that “there’s this one doctor in the cities.” Ms. Puglisi is seemingly unaware that science is a collective endeavor, and we do not rely on what “this one doctor” said in the face of an overwhelming consensus. Further, after taking the time to Google “this one doctor,” the name Ms. Puglisi provided was that of a DERMATOLOGIST -- Dr. Neil Shah (she mispronounced his name), not an infectious disease or public health specialist, but that apparently doesn’t matter to Ms. Puglisi, who presumably doesn’t know the difference. And it just so happens that the dermatologist that Ms. Puglisi relies on for advice is a politician running for office. Is anyone surprised?
Our school board is nonpartisan, and it should remain that way. Shame on Mr. Niemala for trying to make this about national partisan politics! Republicans, Democrats, and Independents all have an interest in the well-being and education of our children. We can all agree that they are owed a safe environment, and that they deserve the best education we can give them. And there are other issues -- such as balancing the budget -- that take some knowledge and competency, which Schroeder has in spades and which Puglisi has never shown. Mr. Niemala should go back into hiding. And let’s be clear: There is one candidate who should engender questions, but it is not because of partisan politics. It is because of lack of competency. And that candidate is Scotty Puglisi.
Keith Maverick
Bovey
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.