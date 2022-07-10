John Adams wrote of this Independence Day: “It ought to be solemnized with Pomp and Parade . . . Bells, Bonfires and Illuminations from one End of this Continent to the other from this Time forward forever more.”
John Adams (October 30, 1735 – July 4, 1826) was an American statesman, attorney, diplomat, writer, and Founding Father who served as the second president of the United States from 1797 to 1801. Before his presidency, he was a leader of the American Revolution that achieved independence from Great Britain and during the war, served as a diplomat in Europe. Adams later noted that “As a child I enjoyed perhaps the greatest of blessings that can be bestowed upon men – that of a mother who was anxious and capable to form the characters of her children.”
Adams would be justly proud of how Minnesota’s Iron Range celebrates the holiday with “pomp and parade.” Even when it rained on Biwabik’s parade, participants carried on despite the weather. The 3rd of July committee in Gilbert kept watching the weather forecast, which turned out better than had been predicted.
And I just love a parade, ever since my parents would take me and my brother to see the Callithumpian parade in Biwabik. I remember seeing the people dressed in costumes having a grand time – every year Fran Anzelc was in the parade. Last time I saw a Biwabik parade was a few years ago, the old high school band was playing, Bob Karish, Fran Strukel and Denny Hogan and possibly others were drumming, and back in the day, the wonderful Biwabik majorettes would be twirling batons, a dream of mine. A more recent memory was listening to the Rainy Lake Highlanders entertaining with their bagpipes at a local establishment, and asking them if they might play “O, Canada.”
That’s what Independence Day is about, and it is why parade committees across the Range, and across America, help keep the tradition vibrant. And what a wonderful tradition it is.
As our second president John Adams said, we are to celebrate the holiday “one End of this Continent to the other from this Time forward forever more.”
