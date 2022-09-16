I’m the elected leader of Minnesota’s largest construction union, the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 49. We are 14,500 members strong, and thousands of the people I serve live and work in Northeastern Minnesota. Generations of 49ers have made their living and raised their families because of mining, and we have been on the front lines of the battle to bring new mining opportunities to the Iron Range.
No organization has invested more time, resources and effort than Local 49 in the long fight to give the Iron Range the opportunity it deserves to open new mining projects. Our members have been at all the PolyMet and Twin Metals hearings, we have commented in support of exploration on every docket in front of every agency, and we have used our significant political voice to lobby elected officials at every level — including multiple presidents — to let these mine projects move forward through the permitting process.
I personally have been involved in this fight for more than a decade.
Every step of the way, at every turn in this long road and at every fight, I was standing next to Dave Lislegard. People who have been engaged in the mining battles know this, too. But I felt compelled to speak out because I am hearing whispers in the community spread by Dave’s political opponents that he is somehow unsupportive of mining.
That is absolute garbage. The people spreading that fake news should be ashamed of themselves. This is the season when stupid rumors and lies circulate — there is an election in a couple months. I’ve been through it myself in my own union where I’m elected. People will make up whatever stories they can to gain power for themselves or their group.
Don’t believe the lies on social media or a piece of mail from an anonymous group. Talk to officials from the mining companies. Talk to union members, local elected officials and other community members who have been at the hearings and engaged in this fight. They will all tell you that no one has done more to advance the cause of mining in this state in the last 15 years than Dave Lislegard.
People base their votes on many issues, and that is a personal choice. It’s up to you whether to vote for Dave or not. But if mining is of utmost importance to you in this election, it is important to know the truth about who is fighting for mining opportunities when you cast your vote.
Jason George is the business manager of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 49, which represents more than 14,000 heavy equipment operators, mechanics and stationary engineers across Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota. Learn more at local49.org.
