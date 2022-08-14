During its July meeting, the Nashwauk-Keewatin School Board took a big step forward toward making the district’s new PreK-12 school and community wellness center a reality. The board approved the schematic design for the building, giving community members the first look at what will become the new home for the Spartans during the 2025-2026 school year.
The design was developed by a team led by the project’s architect[a][b] with input from administrators, teachers, students, and community members. The design team focused on several key goals for the buildings, such as ample collaborative learning space, opportunities for outdoor and environmental learning, and areas for Career and Technical Education (CTE).
The PreK-12 school will accommodate two sections per grade and feature dedicated classrooms for art, technical education, special education, and music and theater programs. A centralized commons space and three-station gymnasium will serve as space for events and the new home for Spartan athletics. Also included will be a walking track, full kitchen and cafeteria, media and technology workspace, and dedicated green space for outdoor learning.
The community wellness center will share a secure entrance with the school, but will operate as a separate space for community recreation. The center will feature a community library, fitness area and meeting space. While visitors to the community wellness center will not be able to access the school building, they will have access to the walking track and student-run coffee shop.
The schematic design will serve as the primary blueprint for the project, while further civil, mechanical and electrical design is completed. The design phase is expected to fully finish by December 2022.
Also at the July meeting, the board approved the issuance of the remaining bonds authorized by Nashwauk-Keewatin voters during the February referendum. With the full amount now borrowed - a total of $47,665,000 - the project team has the budgetary guidance needed to ensure construction is completed within budget and on schedule.
With design work ongoing, Nashwauk-Keewatin and ISD 318 continue to discuss a joint powers agreement to govern future collaboration between the two districts and others within the Itasca Area Schools Collaborative (IASC). Both districts have passed resolutions to explore shared student programming to expand offerings available for area students. Like other schools within IASC, Nashwauk-Keewatin and ISD 318 already share a common school calendar and bell schedule, among other similarities.
A total of eight working groups are developing the structure for the collaborative agreement,, which seeks to expand course choices, career programs, and extracurricular activities for the districts’ students.
Superintendents Rae Villebrun of Nashwauk-Keewatin and Matt Grose of ISD 318 have held meetings with labor management within the districts to hear feedback and provide updates. Leaders from Nashwauk-Keewatin have also met with representatives from the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation (IRRR), whose grant to help finance Nashwauk-Keewatin’s project is contingent upon a formal collaborative agreement between the districts.
Nashwauk-Keewatin will continue to provide regular updates on the progress of the new school and community wellness center as well as its collaboration efforts with ISD 318 at NKSpartanStrong.org/next-steps.
