During its July meeting, the Nashwauk-Keewatin School Board took a big step forward toward making the district’s new PreK-12 school and community wellness center a reality. The board approved the schematic design for the building, giving community members the first look at what will become the new home for the Spartans during the 2025-2026 school year.

The design was developed by a team led by the project’s architect[a][b] with input from administrators, teachers, students, and community members. The design team focused on several key goals for the buildings, such as ample collaborative learning space, opportunities for outdoor and environmental learning, and areas for Career and Technical Education (CTE).

