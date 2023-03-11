Someone shared these heartfelt words on the Rupp Funeral Home website: “God bless you, Mr. Loushine! You were a great person.” The words were in tribute to William “Bill” Loushine, age 102, lifelong resident of Chisholm, who died February 26, 2023. Mr. Loushine had lived more than a century, and his mind remained active until God called him home.

Another shared these words on the Dougherty Funeral Home website in tribute to Joe Berklich: “Yes, he may be gone from this earth, but he’s never going to be removed from my memory, or the memory of many, many, many like me. He was an icon, and I’m very happy that I remember him the way that I do. And that I could call him my friend.” Joseph M. Berklich, age 101, died May 31, 2022, at his home in Hibbing.

