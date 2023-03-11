Someone shared these heartfelt words on the Rupp Funeral Home website: “God bless you, Mr. Loushine! You were a great person.” The words were in tribute to William “Bill” Loushine, age 102, lifelong resident of Chisholm, who died February 26, 2023. Mr. Loushine had lived more than a century, and his mind remained active until God called him home.
Another shared these words on the Dougherty Funeral Home website in tribute to Joe Berklich: “Yes, he may be gone from this earth, but he’s never going to be removed from my memory, or the memory of many, many, many like me. He was an icon, and I’m very happy that I remember him the way that I do. And that I could call him my friend.” Joseph M. Berklich, age 101, died May 31, 2022, at his home in Hibbing.
—-
I met Mr. Berklich in November of 2020. Nancy Bradach, a friend of Mr. Berklich’s daughter Mary Scofield, had called and told me about this 99-year-old World War 11 veteran who would make a good Veterans Day story for the newspaper, and how right she was.
Mr. Berklich and Mary invited me into his kitchen, and he told me about his brothers, all veterans as he was. “All four boys were in combat,” he says. “I feel pretty good about it. I’m glad that my mother and dad raised four boys that all went to combat for their country. When I and my three brothers were all overseas, the government gave my mother her citizenship.” Nicholas and Vera (Milinkovich) Berklich had emigrated from Yugoslavia.
He had been drafted into the Army in 1943, took basic training at Camp Roberts in California and served overseas with the Americal Division until the war ended in the Pacific in 1945. Mr. Berklich said, “I left California with winter clothing on, even a mackinaw, we were loaded on a ship at 2 a.m. The first day we got to New Caledonia they gave us all summer clothes. We were wondering why we did that. If anybody saw us wearing winter clothes, they figured we were going to Alaska because the Japs were fighting them. From New Caledonia we went to Fiji then Bougainville in the Solomons and we fought there. That’s where I lost one of my buddies from Ely—his name was Joey Rom. Then the troops fought the Japanese at Leyte and Mindanao and Boho, and on Leyte I was promoted from private first class to staff sergeant and was made a platoon leader. When we were done with the Philippines, we were supposed to go to Japan ... and they dropped the atom bomb.”
Berklich and fellow soldiers traveled back home on a Merchant Marine ship. “We stopped at Pearl Harbor. We could see people celebrating. There were four Marines on the ship. I looked at this one guy. I says, ‘That guy’s from Chisholm. It was Zip Rolle.’ He says, ‘Is that you, Joe?’” His youngest brother, Michael, had been a prisoner-of-war of the Germans. “He was a paratrooper and they landed at night behind the enemy lines.” He was later rescued by American troops. His brother John was in the China Burma India Theater, and brother Matt was stationed in France as a litter bearer, “who goes out and gets the wounded, the worst job there is.”
And at age 99 he could still recite his Selective Service Number—37-55-6070.
I would see Mr. Berklich again in 2021 at the ceremony at which he would be presented replicas of World War II medals he had lost, and he would be awarded a Bronze Star Medal for heroic action during the war.
—-
I would only have the privilege of meeting Mr. Loushine one time, at Mr. Berklich’s medals presentation. Mr. Loushine entered the room and he and Mr. Berklich greeted each other as old friends do. Because that’s what they were. Close in age, and one lived in Hibbing and the other in Chisholm.
And I am so glad I took their picture.
Vietnam veteran Bill Hanegmon told me this about Mr. Loushine: “With his military background, he was a no-nonsense type of guy! His 100th birthday, it was during COVID, he sat in the back of his van with the sliding door open as the commemorative motorcade drove past his residence. He was surprised and so thankful for the presence of all his friends and family who brought warmth to him on this winter day February 3, 2021.”
As someone wrote in tribute of Mr. Loushine: “They don’t make them like him anymore!”
Mr. Loushine and Mr. Berklich were indeed of The Greatest Generation.
