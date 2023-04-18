Recently in the Mesabi Tribune as well as other regional publications, there have been full page ads run claiming that Rep. Dave Lislegard supports legislation that would allow quote; “Big Insurance and the PBMs they own, to make record profits, at the expense of patients.” WOW! Is there anyone who pays increasingly unaffordable medical insurance premiums or purchases skyrocketing prescription drugs who does not think Big Insurance and PBMs (pharmacy benefit managers) aren’t already making record profits?
In the 2021 session, the Minnesota House of Representatives passed a bill to create the Prescription Drug Affordability Board. This board would provide for a mechanism to review and set price limits on prescriptions deemed unreasonably priced, since Big Pharma and the PBMs have no issue with charging outrageous prices for your medications. I bet you know a senior citizen who is rationing their prescription today because of their high costs. Remember the rapidly rising costs of insulin? This board would not review all prescriptions, simply those that are deemed unreasonable but needed by patients. The Minnesota Senate, controlled by the Republican majority did not take up this bill and it was not passed into law. Big Pharma was alarmed by the bill and to make certain it did not succeed this session; they enlisted the services of 60 – YES SIXTY – lobbyists to do all they could to keep this legislation from succeeding this session. Yes, the halls of our legislature are overrun by big Pharma lobbyists.
Knowing that there are slim majorities of DFL legislators in both the House and Senate, Big Pharma has enlisted and supports groups like Minnesotans for Freedom to place large full-page ads in legislative districts of targeted DFL candidates, like Rep. Dave Lislegard and Senator Grant Hauschild. They have even purchased billboards in the Metro claiming Sen Hauschild is out to restrict your prescriptions and protect Big Insurance!
Do not fall for lies. Do your own research, check out Senate File 168 (Sen. Kelly Morrison) and House File 17 (Rep Zach Stephenson) and determine for yourself if the creation of a Prescription Drug Affordability Board is designed to limit your ability to purchase needed prescriptions or if it is a bill designed to limit the uncontrolled ability of Big Pharma, and PBMs (pharmacy benefit managers) to charge uncontrolled prices for much needed prescriptions. Rest assured that Rep Lislegard and Senator Hauschild put PEOPLE before BIG PHARMA PROFITS!
