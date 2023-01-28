The mass email from Chipper Kovatovich and Janet Knipfer Hietala told of the next lunch of the Biwabik High School Class of 1965, gatherings we have held monthly ever since we renewed friendships at our 50-year class reunion in 2015. The message also had a wonderful reminiscence of long ago—a photograph of our second-grade class. Some of the second-grade pupils had a different teacher, and some of us had Miss Smith.

I hadn’t thought of Miss Smith in years, but the picture took me back to her classroom in the old Washington School, a tall brick building with a spiral fire escape where we’d have drills and in fear we’d slide down to the ground. Then we would go back to Miss Smith’s room and drink our milk—it was in glass bottles and always warm. Once in a great while we’d be treated to chocolate milk and cookies.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments