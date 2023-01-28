The mass email from Chipper Kovatovich and Janet Knipfer Hietala told of the next lunch of the Biwabik High School Class of 1965, gatherings we have held monthly ever since we renewed friendships at our 50-year class reunion in 2015. The message also had a wonderful reminiscence of long ago—a photograph of our second-grade class. Some of the second-grade pupils had a different teacher, and some of us had Miss Smith.
I hadn’t thought of Miss Smith in years, but the picture took me back to her classroom in the old Washington School, a tall brick building with a spiral fire escape where we’d have drills and in fear we’d slide down to the ground. Then we would go back to Miss Smith’s room and drink our milk—it was in glass bottles and always warm. Once in a great while we’d be treated to chocolate milk and cookies.
Miss Smith really liked our class, she would tell us, and one day announced she wanted to teach us in the third grade. That did not sit well with everyone. Miss Smith played favorites, which a teacher should never do. She moved my desk up next to hers and appointed me the room monitor, another thing a teacher shouldn’t do. Here was this painfully shy second-grader facing the class, like a Little Miss Smith, and one day Miss Smith announced she had to leave the room and no one was to talk. And I was to tell her if anyone had misbehaved in her absence.
Upon her return, I announced: “Lee Nopola talked,” and Miss Smith took from her desk a ruler and slapped Lee Nopola’s fingers with the metal edge of the ruler. I don’t think Lee ever forgave me. Lee died at age 63 in 2010. He had been an elementary school teacher. And I think he was a good one—and probably didn’t appoint a room monitor.
At our recent class lunch, I asked the name of a boy I didn’t recognize in the photo. “That’s Jerome Bozenich!” someone announced. How could I have forgotten? Oh, I had such a crush on the handsome little boy, and when the class would practice printing, on paper with dark blue lines for capital letters and light blue lines for small letters, over and over I’d print “Jerome Bozenich, Jerome Bozenich.”
Sadly, some in the picture have died, among them Tina Zuber, a vibrant, vivacious girl friendly to all; Kathy Patterson, a very tall girl and so pleasant; Nicky Robinson, who joined the Army and made it a career, being one of the first drill sergeants to have women recruits. There’s Julian Gislason, who served in the Navy, and his obituary read he was very proud of his 100 percent Icelandic heritage and his 21 years of sobriety. And there’s Pattijo Pushcar, who died back in the 1970s from cancer. A very friendly girl whose mother Phyllis Pushcar was a secretary at the school and also died of cancer, Pattijo had been a teacher.
This sentimental soul thanks you, Janet Knipfer Hietala, for sending us the photograph, and you, Chipper Kovatovich, for the class lunch reminders. And Chipper, for giving me the handle “Table” when we were high school seniors in Mr. Richardson’s social studies class. Now Linda Laurine Lampsa had a nickname—Table Lamp. “Table” for short.
