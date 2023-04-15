The sprawling pits on the edge of Iron Range towns inspire many emotions. Some feel pride in the miners and steel that built a growing nation. Others see environmental damage or the pain of loss. But the facts are inarguable: these are holes where ore was removed forever.

Our economy centers on consumption. We find resources, process them into commodities, and manufacture those commodities into products that people use. We’ve done this long enough that it feels eternal, but it absolutely isn’t. Resources run out.

