My father Tom Lampsa died at age 64 on October 9, 1973, 15 years to the day that his son Tommy had died in a plane crash in 1958. My father was born February 15, 1909, and this year marks the 114 years since his birth to Finnish immigrants Henry and Hannah Lampsa in Upper Michigan, in a small iron- and copper-mining town named South Range
From Michigan, the Henry and Hannah ventured to Goldfield, Nevada, to seek their fortune in the gold mines, bringing with them with their three young children, Lauri, John and Tom, my father. Daughter Ethel would be born later in Minnesota. Sadly, John would drown in a Goldfield mine pit while trying the save the mine superintendent’s son who had fallen into the pit. John’s grave is in a Goldfield cemetery. The Lampsa family then settled on Minnesota’s Mesabi Iron Range, first living in Virginia and eventually in Wolf, the farming community west of Eveleth.
My father—Carlo Thomas William (the children had three names, as my Aunt Ethel was Ethel Effie Ellen)—found a job at the Virginia & Rainy Lake Lumber Company, as did his older brother Lauri. (He changed his last name to Lampson when he relocated to St. Louis, Missouri.) And Tom and Ailie Lampsa named their son Larry John after Tom’s two brothers.
Hannah Lampsa would die at a fairly young age, and Henry would remarry, to Finnish immigrant Sophie Park, from Oregon. Her husband had died, leaving her with two young sons, Arthur and Edwin. So my father now had stepbrothers, and I keep in touch with Art’s daughter, my cousin Andrea.
---
I was 26 when Pop died—we never called him Dad, always Pop. He died too young, of the lung disease called emphysema, the upshot of decades of smoking Camels and cigarettes he rolled himself using Zig-Zag papers. He liked to say he’d started smoking at eight years old. He was a renegade and proud to be his own man.
Pop was intelligent and could sleep on a problem and wake up the next morning with the answer. He fancied the outdoors—trapping, hunting, fishing, and working in the woods. He could estimate how many cords of wood just by sight. He loved music—playing the violin and harmonica and singing, as did his brother and sister.
He wasn’t overly demonstrative with showing affection, but I know he loved us. I loved when he’d sign my report card in his flowing penmanship, and when he’d open his Christmas presents methodically, probably knowing already he was getting a new wool socks or initialed handkerchiefs.
And how he savored his favorite treat at the end of a meal—gravy over a slice of my mother’s homemade bread. I would copy him, and to this day, one of my favorites is hamburger gravy on bread.
