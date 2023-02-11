Fifty years he has been gone.

My father Tom Lampsa died at age 64 on October 9, 1973, 15 years to the day that his son Tommy had died in a plane crash in 1958. My father was born February 15, 1909, and this year marks the 114 years since his birth to Finnish immigrants Henry and Hannah Lampsa in Upper Michigan, in a small iron- and copper-mining town named South Range

